top
North Bay
North Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 9/15/2025
North Bay / Marin Animal Liberation

Perdue Rescue Trial Convergence

600 Administration Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95403
original image (1920x1005)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, September 15, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type:
Conference
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
600 Administration Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95403
YOU MUST REGISTER IF YOU ARE COMING IN PERSON: DXE.IO/REGISTER

Join us at the Perdue Rescue Trial Convergence to boldly support the Right to Rescue animals from cruelty and support compassionate activists facing repression!

In the Perdue Rescue Trial, animal cruelty investigator and animal rescuer, Zoe Rosenberg, is facing one felony, three misdemeanors, and up to four and a half years in jail for rescuing four chickens - Poppy, Aster, Ivy & Azalea - from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse. Through the trial convergence we're providing moral support for Zoe, supporting the Right to Rescue, and showing animal abusers that people support animal rescuers and care about the chickens who are being criminally abused by Perdue's Petaluma Poultry.

We will continue to rise in the face of this repression and defend animals!

Trial starts on Monday, September 15th and may last two to five weeks. If you can only come for one day, please join us on the first day of trial, 9/15. Any dates you are able to come support are greatly appreciated. When you register at dxe.io/register simply indicate which dates you'll be attending.

Learn more about the animal cruelty exposed at Perdue's Petaluma Poultry at: https://perdueabuse.com/
For more information: http://dxe.io/register
Added to the calendar on Tue, Sep 9, 2025 12:35PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$130.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code