From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Perdue Rescue Trial Convergence
Date:
Monday, September 15, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type:
Conference
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
600 Administration Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95403
YOU MUST REGISTER IF YOU ARE COMING IN PERSON: DXE.IO/REGISTER
Join us at the Perdue Rescue Trial Convergence to boldly support the Right to Rescue animals from cruelty and support compassionate activists facing repression!
In the Perdue Rescue Trial, animal cruelty investigator and animal rescuer, Zoe Rosenberg, is facing one felony, three misdemeanors, and up to four and a half years in jail for rescuing four chickens - Poppy, Aster, Ivy & Azalea - from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse. Through the trial convergence we're providing moral support for Zoe, supporting the Right to Rescue, and showing animal abusers that people support animal rescuers and care about the chickens who are being criminally abused by Perdue's Petaluma Poultry.
We will continue to rise in the face of this repression and defend animals!
Trial starts on Monday, September 15th and may last two to five weeks. If you can only come for one day, please join us on the first day of trial, 9/15. Any dates you are able to come support are greatly appreciated. When you register at dxe.io/register simply indicate which dates you'll be attending.
Learn more about the animal cruelty exposed at Perdue's Petaluma Poultry at: https://perdueabuse.com/
Join us at the Perdue Rescue Trial Convergence to boldly support the Right to Rescue animals from cruelty and support compassionate activists facing repression!
In the Perdue Rescue Trial, animal cruelty investigator and animal rescuer, Zoe Rosenberg, is facing one felony, three misdemeanors, and up to four and a half years in jail for rescuing four chickens - Poppy, Aster, Ivy & Azalea - from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse. Through the trial convergence we're providing moral support for Zoe, supporting the Right to Rescue, and showing animal abusers that people support animal rescuers and care about the chickens who are being criminally abused by Perdue's Petaluma Poultry.
We will continue to rise in the face of this repression and defend animals!
Trial starts on Monday, September 15th and may last two to five weeks. If you can only come for one day, please join us on the first day of trial, 9/15. Any dates you are able to come support are greatly appreciated. When you register at dxe.io/register simply indicate which dates you'll be attending.
Learn more about the animal cruelty exposed at Perdue's Petaluma Poultry at: https://perdueabuse.com/
For more information: http://dxe.io/register
Added to the calendar on Tue, Sep 9, 2025 12:35PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network