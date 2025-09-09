From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Eat for the Earth - Whole Foods Plant-Based Vegan Potluck
Date:
Tuesday, September 09, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Beth Love
Email:
Phone:
(831) 466‑3405
Location Details:
Seventh-day Adventist Church - Sundean Hall (in the back)
1024 Cayuga Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95062
Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 6-8 PM
Whole Foods Plant-Based Vegan Potluck
Enjoy and Connect!
Seventh-day Adventist Church - Sundean Hall (in the back)
1024 Cayuga Street, Santa Cruz 95062
Free Event - Free Parking - Donations Appreciated
Sponsor: Eat for the Earth
Organizer: Beth Love
Email: admin [at] eatfortheearth.org
Please bring a healthy whole foods plant based vegan dish to share that is made with vegetables, grains, legumes, nuts or seeds.
*If you don't have time to cook, I suggest bringing ie: guacamole, hummus, sauerkraut, pickles, olives, nuts, seeds, whole wheat seed crackers such as Mary's Gone Crackers, fruit, 100% fruit juice, flavored mineral water, kombucha, without artificial ingredients, color dyes or preservatives.
*Please do NOT bring meat, chicken, pork, fish, dairy, eggs, honey, animal-derived ingredients or added oil.
RSVP:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/plant-based-potluck-enjoy-and-connect-tickets-1666477812999
INVITE FRIENDS!
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/plant-based-p...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Sep 9, 2025 7:07AM
