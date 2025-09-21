From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Seaside: International Peace Day Potluck
Date:
Sunday, September 21, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Email:
Phone:
831-915-7257
Location Details:
Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, CA, 93955
Join us for a community celebration of International Peace Day with food, friendship, and a call for a world beyond war.
Gather with us at the Monterey Peace and Justice Center to honor this annual day of peace, first established by unanimous United Nations resolution in 1981. We will recognize the seven Mayors of the Monterey Peninsula who are members of Mayors for Peace, a global network of 8,600 mayors across 166 countries working toward a peaceful and nuclear-free future.
Our special guest speaker will be Jackie Cabasso, longtime activist for peace and nuclear disarmament and the North American Coordinator of U.S. Mayors for Peace.
All are welcome to this free event. It’s not necessary to bring a dish, but you’re welcome to if you’d like.
Gather with us at the Monterey Peace and Justice Center to honor this annual day of peace, first established by unanimous United Nations resolution in 1981. We will recognize the seven Mayors of the Monterey Peninsula who are members of Mayors for Peace, a global network of 8,600 mayors across 166 countries working toward a peaceful and nuclear-free future.
Our special guest speaker will be Jackie Cabasso, longtime activist for peace and nuclear disarmament and the North American Coordinator of U.S. Mayors for Peace.
All are welcome to this free event. It’s not necessary to bring a dish, but you’re welcome to if you’d like.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/international...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Sep 8, 2025 11:10PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network