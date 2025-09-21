Seaside: International Peace Day Potluck

Date:

Sunday, September 21, 2025

Time:

3:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Catherine Crockett

Email:

Phone:

831-915-7257

Location Details:

Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, CA, 93955

Join us for a community celebration of International Peace Day with food, friendship, and a call for a world beyond war.



Gather with us at the Monterey Peace and Justice Center to honor this annual day of peace, first established by unanimous United Nations resolution in 1981. We will recognize the seven Mayors of the Monterey Peninsula who are members of Mayors for Peace, a global network of 8,600 mayors across 166 countries working toward a peaceful and nuclear-free future.



Our special guest speaker will be Jackie Cabasso, longtime activist for peace and nuclear disarmament and the North American Coordinator of U.S. Mayors for Peace.



All are welcome to this free event. It’s not necessary to bring a dish, but you’re welcome to if you’d like.