Seaside: Holding Heart Vision Workshop

Date:

Sunday, September 14, 2025

Time:

10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Catherine Crockett

Email:

Phone:

831-915-7257

Location Details:

Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, CA, 93955

A Workshop with Trish Nelson and Natascha Bruckner. Self-care is an act of Peace.



Learn to:

🪷 Practice Being Heart Centered

🪷 Ground Your Well-being during Adversity

🪷 Build Sacred Community

🪷 Birth a New Dream Together

🪷 Cultivate Resilience and Joy



Dress comfortably. Bring a notebook and an item for the community altar.



Voluntary sliding scale donation $10-$30. No one will be turned away. Proceeds will benefit Palestinian children in Gaza and the West Bank, including Rolla Alaydi's family.



Bring a notebook. Bring an item for the community grief altar. Dress comfortably. Refreshments provided.



Trish Nelson is a writer, teacher, and spiritual practitioner influenced by Vietnamese Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh. She participated in two Compassionate Listening delegations to Israel/Palestine in 1999 and 2000. She offers tools for composting heavy energies to become lighter in difficult situations.



Natascha Bruckner is a writer and editor living in Santa Cruz. She is an ordained Dharma teacher in Buddhist Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh’s lineage. She co-facilitates meditation groups in Santa Cruz and with incarcerated men at the Correctional Training Facility at Soledad, CA.



Photo credit: Jay Castor on Unsplash.com