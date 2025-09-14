From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Seaside: Holding Heart Vision Workshop
Date:
Sunday, September 14, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Email:
Phone:
831-915-7257
Location Details:
Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, CA, 93955
A Workshop with Trish Nelson and Natascha Bruckner. Self-care is an act of Peace.
Learn to:
🪷 Practice Being Heart Centered
🪷 Ground Your Well-being during Adversity
🪷 Build Sacred Community
🪷 Birth a New Dream Together
🪷 Cultivate Resilience and Joy
Dress comfortably. Bring a notebook and an item for the community altar.
Voluntary sliding scale donation $10-$30. No one will be turned away. Proceeds will benefit Palestinian children in Gaza and the West Bank, including Rolla Alaydi's family.
Bring a notebook. Bring an item for the community grief altar. Dress comfortably. Refreshments provided.
Trish Nelson is a writer, teacher, and spiritual practitioner influenced by Vietnamese Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh. She participated in two Compassionate Listening delegations to Israel/Palestine in 1999 and 2000. She offers tools for composting heavy energies to become lighter in difficult situations.
Natascha Bruckner is a writer and editor living in Santa Cruz. She is an ordained Dharma teacher in Buddhist Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh’s lineage. She co-facilitates meditation groups in Santa Cruz and with incarcerated men at the Correctional Training Facility at Soledad, CA.
Photo credit: Jay Castor on Unsplash.com
Added to the calendar on Mon, Sep 8, 2025 7:10PM
