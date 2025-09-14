top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 9/14/2025
Santa Cruz Indymedia Education & Student Activism

Seaside: Holding Heart Vision Workshop

Holding Heart Vision - Workshop 9-14-25 in Seaside, CA
original image (1185x1324)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, September 14, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Email:
Phone:
831-915-7257
Location Details:
Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, CA, 93955
A Workshop with Trish Nelson and Natascha Bruckner. Self-care is an act of Peace.

Learn to:
🪷 Practice Being Heart Centered
🪷 Ground Your Well-being during Adversity
🪷 Build Sacred Community
🪷 Birth a New Dream Together
🪷 Cultivate Resilience and Joy

Dress comfortably. Bring a notebook and an item for the community altar.

Voluntary sliding scale donation $10-$30. No one will be turned away. Proceeds will benefit Palestinian children in Gaza and the West Bank, including Rolla Alaydi's family.

Bring a notebook. Bring an item for the community grief altar. Dress comfortably. Refreshments provided.

Trish Nelson is a writer, teacher, and spiritual practitioner influenced by Vietnamese Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh. She participated in two Compassionate Listening delegations to Israel/Palestine in 1999 and 2000. She offers tools for composting heavy energies to become lighter in difficult situations.

Natascha Bruckner is a writer and editor living in Santa Cruz. She is an ordained Dharma teacher in Buddhist Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh’s lineage. She co-facilitates meditation groups in Santa Cruz and with incarcerated men at the Correctional Training Facility at Soledad, CA.

Photo credit: Jay Castor on Unsplash.com
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/holding-heart...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Sep 8, 2025 7:10PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code