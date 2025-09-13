1st Annual Fascist Crawl - Downtown Palo Alto

Date:

Saturday, September 13, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

The Wolves

Location Details:

Plaza in front of Valor Equity

230 Homer Ave.

Palo Alto

Join us for a fun filled walking tour of billionaire owned businesses in downtown Palo Alto. These are the guys that are enabling the current administration to hijack democracy, rig the economy, cripple unions and terrorize immigrants.



We will not sit idly by and watch the ultra rich get ultra richer while we wave goodbye to our slip sliding away civil liberties. Civil liberties? Billionaires don't need'em. Or Medicare For All for that matter. Or due process. Or a democracy.



But we do. Desperately.



We'll start at Valor, home to billionaire Antonio Gracias who along with Elon Musk worked at DOGE and led the decimation of federal workers.



Then we'll walk up the street to Whole Foods Market, owned by Amazon and it's despicable billionaire Venice purchasing Chairman of the Board Jeff Bezos.



Then we'll stroll over to Palantir, home to billionaire and top ten world's creepiest man Peter Thiel, their Chairman of the Board.



From there, it's a hop, skip and jump over to Amazon for a double dip of Jeff Bezos bashing, because he's Jeff Bezos and deserves a double bashing.



Then we'll stop at the Apple Store and its CEO billionaire and 24 carat, gold plaque gifting Tim Cook, who could have used this moment to say no dice DJT, we're not cosplaying Vito Corleone anymore, but instead smooched the ring instead. Tim Cook, part of the circle jerk that sat with Trump at dinner last week and bent knee for the world to see! At this location the Raging Grannies will lead us in songs and chants to address this despicable billionaire and they recommend non-marchers join us there.



And after that? We'll end our tour at Nola on Ramona Street for some drink and grub where we'll talk about something other than the unraveling of this great experiment in democracy.



Oh who are we kidding!?!? Of course we're going to talk about the unraveling of this great experiment in democracy! And hopefully some other, more fun stuff too.



Like all Wolves events, this is a peaceful, non-violent protest. We are there to raise awareness, make our voices heard, and have fun. Everything else is none of our business.



Join us! It's going to be fun.