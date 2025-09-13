top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 9/13/2025
Peninsula Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

1st Annual Fascist Crawl - Downtown Palo Alto

Plaza in front of Valor Equity 230 Homer Ave. Palo Alto
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, September 13, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
The Wolves
Location Details:
Plaza in front of Valor Equity
230 Homer Ave.
Palo Alto
Join us for a fun filled walking tour of billionaire owned businesses in downtown Palo Alto. These are the guys that are enabling the current administration to hijack democracy, rig the economy, cripple unions and terrorize immigrants.

We will not sit idly by and watch the ultra rich get ultra richer while we wave goodbye to our slip sliding away civil liberties. Civil liberties? Billionaires don't need'em. Or Medicare For All for that matter. Or due process. Or a democracy.

But we do. Desperately.

We'll start at Valor, home to billionaire Antonio Gracias who along with Elon Musk worked at DOGE and led the decimation of federal workers.

Then we'll walk up the street to Whole Foods Market, owned by Amazon and it's despicable billionaire Venice purchasing Chairman of the Board Jeff Bezos.

Then we'll stroll over to Palantir, home to billionaire and top ten world's creepiest man Peter Thiel, their Chairman of the Board.

From there, it's a hop, skip and jump over to Amazon for a double dip of Jeff Bezos bashing, because he's Jeff Bezos and deserves a double bashing.

Then we'll stop at the Apple Store and its CEO billionaire and 24 carat, gold plaque gifting Tim Cook, who could have used this moment to say no dice DJT, we're not cosplaying Vito Corleone anymore, but instead smooched the ring instead. Tim Cook, part of the circle jerk that sat with Trump at dinner last week and bent knee for the world to see! At this location the Raging Grannies will lead us in songs and chants to address this despicable billionaire and they recommend non-marchers join us there.

And after that? We'll end our tour at Nola on Ramona Street for some drink and grub where we'll talk about something other than the unraveling of this great experiment in democracy.

Oh who are we kidding!?!? Of course we're going to talk about the unraveling of this great experiment in democracy! And hopefully some other, more fun stuff too.

Like all Wolves events, this is a peaceful, non-violent protest. We are there to raise awareness, make our voices heard, and have fun. Everything else is none of our business.

Join us! It's going to be fun.
For more information: http://www.TheWolves.net
Added to the calendar on Mon, Sep 8, 2025 4:15PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code