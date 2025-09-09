From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Stop Flock in Berkeley - Rally and Public Comment
Date:
Tuesday, September 09, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Berkeley Copwatch
Location Details:
1231 Addison St.
Stop Flock! Flock is a massive network of surveillance cameras and license plate readers across the US which have been weaponized to deport undocumented immigrants, track down women seeking abortions and racially profile vulnerable communities. Join us on Tuesday evening to speak out against the expansion of Flock cameras in Berkeley and urge the city council to vote NO on the latest Flock contract.
Added to the calendar on Mon, Sep 8, 2025 12:06PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network