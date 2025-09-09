Stop Flock in Berkeley - Rally and Public Comment

Date:

Tuesday, September 09, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Berkeley Copwatch

Location Details:

1231 Addison St.

Stop Flock! Flock is a massive network of surveillance cameras and license plate readers across the US which have been weaponized to deport undocumented immigrants, track down women seeking abortions and racially profile vulnerable communities. Join us on Tuesday evening to speak out against the expansion of Flock cameras in Berkeley and urge the city council to vote NO on the latest Flock contract.