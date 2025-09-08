From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Blessing of the Animals
Date:
Sunday, September 28, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Monica
Location Details:
Skyline Community Church of Christ
Celebrate & protect the animals that make our world amazing- bring Your pets, leashed or crated, or bring a photo.
We’re doing something a bit different this year We'll have a pet-friendly sanctuary service at 10am, followed by a time of fellowship and treats. At 11am, we'll have the actual Blessing of the Animals outside in front of the shaded awning.
If you have a beloved creature at home, plan to bring them, leashed or crated. You can also bring a photo or item belonging to your pet to be blessed. And if you don't have a pet, that's okay! You can still participate in this celebration of God's creatures!
We’re doing something a bit different this year We'll have a pet-friendly sanctuary service at 10am, followed by a time of fellowship and treats. At 11am, we'll have the actual Blessing of the Animals outside in front of the shaded awning.
If you have a beloved creature at home, plan to bring them, leashed or crated. You can also bring a photo or item belonging to your pet to be blessed. And if you don't have a pet, that's okay! You can still participate in this celebration of God's creatures!
For more information: http://skylineucc.org
Added to the calendar on Mon, Sep 8, 2025 11:12AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network