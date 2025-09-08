top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 9/28/2025
East Bay Animal Liberation

Blessing of the Animals

Skyline Community Church of Christ
original image (1545x2000)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, September 28, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Monica
Location Details:
Skyline Community Church of Christ
Celebrate & protect the animals that make our world amazing- bring Your pets, leashed or crated, or bring a photo.

We’re doing something a bit different this year We'll have a pet-friendly sanctuary service at 10am, followed by a time of fellowship and treats. At 11am, we'll have the actual Blessing of the Animals outside in front of the shaded awning.

If you have a beloved creature at home, plan to bring them, leashed or crated. You can also bring a photo or item belonging to your pet to be blessed. And if you don't have a pet, that's okay! You can still participate in this celebration of God's creatures!
For more information: http://skylineucc.org
Added to the calendar on Mon, Sep 8, 2025 11:12AM
§
by Monica
Mon, Sep 8, 2025 11:12AM
sm_28_september.jpg
original image (1545x2000)
http://skylineucc.org
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code