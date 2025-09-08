Blessing of the Animals

Date:

Sunday, September 28, 2025

Time:

10:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Monica

Location Details:

Skyline Community Church of Christ

Celebrate & protect the animals that make our world amazing- bring Your pets, leashed or crated, or bring a photo.



We’re doing something a bit different this year We'll have a pet-friendly sanctuary service at 10am, followed by a time of fellowship and treats. At 11am, we'll have the actual Blessing of the Animals outside in front of the shaded awning.



If you have a beloved creature at home, plan to bring them, leashed or crated. You can also bring a photo or item belonging to your pet to be blessed. And if you don't have a pet, that's okay! You can still participate in this celebration of God's creatures!