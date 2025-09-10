From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Report Back on 2025 CWA & NG Conventions & the Fight Against Fascism for Palestine
Date:
Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
UPTE Members For Palestine, UFCLP, WorkWeek
Location Details:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88970723063?pwd=Fb7nQvGuUlsFltM10O2gS5DZbKMuLU.1
Meeting ID: 889 7072 3063
Passcode: 350066
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88970723063?pwd=Fb7nQvGuUlsFltM10O2gS5DZbKMuLU.1
Meeting ID: 889 7072 3063
Passcode: 350066
9/10/25 Report Back On 2025 CWA & NG Pittsburgh Conventions & The Fight Against Fascism & For A Free Palestine
On August 9, 10, 11th and 12, thousands of CWA and NewsGuild members met in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for their national conventions.
CWA & NewsGuild members like all other unions face an existential attack on their union rights and growing attacks on our immigrant members and families, growing racist attacks and flagrant destruction of public services, public education and public healthcare. These issues were discussed and debated at the convention.
Unfortunately, resolutions to stop the US supported genocide in Gaza and to break relations with the Histadrut were opposed by the resolutions committee and the national leadership.
The NewsGuild passed a resolution for Single Payer healthcare but it as well was opposed by the national leadership of the CWA which opposed it even coming to the floor.
The issue of fascism, marital law and a dictatorship did come up in discussion but there was no plan on how the CWA should fight this growing imminent threat.
Join a discussion with rank and file CWA members on Wednesday September 10, 2025 at 6PM PST/8PM CST 9PM EST
Sponsored by WorkWeek, UPTE Members For Palestine, CWA Members For Palestine & Workers Power, UFCLP
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61578683548527
CWA 2025 Convention Resolutions
https://cwa-union.org/sites/default/files/2025-08/2025_resolutions_and_rules_full_report.pdf
NewsGuild At 2025 Convention Endorses National Single Payer Campaign
https://newsguild.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/Resolution-Single-Payer-Medicare-for-All-Legislation-1.pdf
CWA Tech Workers Speak Out At 2025 CWA Convention About Genocide, Gaza and Union Organizing In Tech
https://youtu.be/xXZFwWBx680
CWA President Claude Cummings Jr. On 2025 Convention & The Threat Of Fascist Dictatorship & Palestine
https://youtu.be/cQdkfclrpv8
On Strike Over 1,000 Days, Pittsburgh Post Gazette NewsGuild Unit Chair & Chief Steward Andrew Goldstein Reports To CWA Convention Delegates
https://youtu.be/WViz0QZYD44
CWA Wells Fargo Union Organizer Andy King Fighting For Labor & Human Rights At Wells Fargo
https://youtu.be/iArPcf0DqwQ
DEI & The Fight Against Systemic Racism At CWA 2025 Convention
https://youtu.be/cbhVp4eEEHM
CWA7000 Tucson Public Workers Fight The City Demos & The Battle Against Amazon's Data Project Blue
https://youtu.be/Hpk46nDwuPE
On August 9, 10, 11th and 12, thousands of CWA and NewsGuild members met in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for their national conventions.
CWA & NewsGuild members like all other unions face an existential attack on their union rights and growing attacks on our immigrant members and families, growing racist attacks and flagrant destruction of public services, public education and public healthcare. These issues were discussed and debated at the convention.
Unfortunately, resolutions to stop the US supported genocide in Gaza and to break relations with the Histadrut were opposed by the resolutions committee and the national leadership.
The NewsGuild passed a resolution for Single Payer healthcare but it as well was opposed by the national leadership of the CWA which opposed it even coming to the floor.
The issue of fascism, marital law and a dictatorship did come up in discussion but there was no plan on how the CWA should fight this growing imminent threat.
Join a discussion with rank and file CWA members on Wednesday September 10, 2025 at 6PM PST/8PM CST 9PM EST
Sponsored by WorkWeek, UPTE Members For Palestine, CWA Members For Palestine & Workers Power, UFCLP
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61578683548527
CWA 2025 Convention Resolutions
https://cwa-union.org/sites/default/files/2025-08/2025_resolutions_and_rules_full_report.pdf
NewsGuild At 2025 Convention Endorses National Single Payer Campaign
https://newsguild.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/Resolution-Single-Payer-Medicare-for-All-Legislation-1.pdf
CWA Tech Workers Speak Out At 2025 CWA Convention About Genocide, Gaza and Union Organizing In Tech
https://youtu.be/xXZFwWBx680
CWA President Claude Cummings Jr. On 2025 Convention & The Threat Of Fascist Dictatorship & Palestine
https://youtu.be/cQdkfclrpv8
On Strike Over 1,000 Days, Pittsburgh Post Gazette NewsGuild Unit Chair & Chief Steward Andrew Goldstein Reports To CWA Convention Delegates
https://youtu.be/WViz0QZYD44
CWA Wells Fargo Union Organizer Andy King Fighting For Labor & Human Rights At Wells Fargo
https://youtu.be/iArPcf0DqwQ
DEI & The Fight Against Systemic Racism At CWA 2025 Convention
https://youtu.be/cbhVp4eEEHM
CWA7000 Tucson Public Workers Fight The City Demos & The Battle Against Amazon's Data Project Blue
https://youtu.be/Hpk46nDwuPE
Added to the calendar on Sun, Sep 7, 2025 9:56PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network