Palestine U.S. Labor & Workers

Report Back on 2025 CWA & NG Conventions & the Fight Against Fascism for Palestine

Report Back On CWA & NewsGuild Convention
Date:
Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
UPTE Members For Palestine, UFCLP, WorkWeek
Location Details:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88970723063?pwd=Fb7nQvGuUlsFltM10O2gS5DZbKMuLU.1

Meeting ID: 889 7072 3063
Passcode: 350066
9/10/25 Report Back On 2025 CWA & NG Pittsburgh Conventions & The Fight Against Fascism & For A Free Palestine

On August 9, 10, 11th and 12, thousands of CWA and NewsGuild members met in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for their national conventions.

CWA & NewsGuild members like all other unions face an existential attack on their union rights and growing attacks on our immigrant members and families, growing racist attacks and flagrant destruction of public services, public education and public healthcare. These issues were discussed and debated at the convention.

Unfortunately, resolutions to stop the US supported genocide in Gaza and to break relations with the Histadrut were opposed by the resolutions committee and the national leadership.

The NewsGuild passed a resolution for Single Payer healthcare but it as well was opposed by the national leadership of the CWA which opposed it even coming to the floor.

The issue of fascism, marital law and a dictatorship did come up in discussion but there was no plan on how the CWA should fight this growing imminent threat.

Join a discussion with rank and file CWA members on Wednesday September 10, 2025 at 6PM PST/8PM CST 9PM EST

Sponsored by WorkWeek, UPTE Members For Palestine, CWA Members For Palestine & Workers Power, UFCLP

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61578683548527

CWA 2025 Convention Resolutions
https://cwa-union.org/sites/default/files/2025-08/2025_resolutions_and_rules_full_report.pdf

NewsGuild At 2025 Convention Endorses National Single Payer Campaign
https://newsguild.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/Resolution-Single-Payer-Medicare-for-All-Legislation-1.pdf

CWA Tech Workers Speak Out At 2025 CWA Convention About Genocide, Gaza and Union Organizing In Tech
https://youtu.be/xXZFwWBx680

CWA President Claude Cummings Jr. On 2025 Convention & The Threat Of Fascist Dictatorship & Palestine
https://youtu.be/cQdkfclrpv8

On Strike Over 1,000 Days, Pittsburgh Post Gazette NewsGuild Unit Chair & Chief Steward Andrew Goldstein Reports To CWA Convention Delegates
https://youtu.be/WViz0QZYD44

CWA Wells Fargo Union Organizer Andy King Fighting For Labor & Human Rights At Wells Fargo
https://youtu.be/iArPcf0DqwQ

DEI & The Fight Against Systemic Racism At CWA 2025 Convention
https://youtu.be/cbhVp4eEEHM

CWA7000 Tucson Public Workers Fight The City Demos & The Battle Against Amazon's Data Project Blue
https://youtu.be/Hpk46nDwuPE
