Santa Cruz Indymedia Health, Housing & Public Services

United Against Hate Week: Human Library in Santa Cruz

Resource Center For Nonviolence, 612 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz
original image (940x470)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, October 25, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Human Library SF Bay
Location Details:
Resource Center For Nonviolence, 612 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz
Have you ever wondered what it's like to be neurodivergent? Are you curious about the lived experience of people from different cultures? Do you have questions for people who live with stigma and prejudice but don't know who to ask? The Human Library® creates safe spaces for dialogue where topics like these are discussed openly to challenge stigma and prejudice.

As part of United Against Hate Week, we are holding this FREE public event in partnership with Santa Cruz Public Libraries and the Resource Center for Nonviolence. Come for one or more 30-minute, brave conversations at this drop-in event. Unjudge Someone today! Last Reading starts at 3:30pm.

Tickets are not required, but encouraged.

United Against Hate Week (October 19-25, 2025) is a call for seven days of local civic action by people in every community to stop the hate and implicit biases that are a dangerous threat to the safety and civility of our neighborhoods, towns and cities.

https://www.unitedagainsthateweek.org/

The Human Library® creates safe spaces for dialogue where topics are discussed openly to challenge stigma and prejudice. Come for one or more 30-minute, brave conversations at this drop-in event. Unjudge Someone today!

For more information about the Human Library or to volunteer with us, contact:

Leslie Schipa, SF Bay Area Manager for the Human Library

917-929-5700 leslie.schipa [at] humanlibrary.org

Are you a Human who has experienced some form of stigma that makes it difficult for you to comply with societal norms? Do you like to engage in dialogue, listen to others, and unjudge their questions? If you'd like to be trained as a Book in the Human Library, please fill out this form and we'll get back to you ASAP: https://forms.gle/7Ai3sZw158QZPb3g8

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/united-against-hate-week-human-library-in-santa-cruz-tickets-1665353018709
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2020014005...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Sep 7, 2025 9:11PM
