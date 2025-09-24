top
ROMANCERO! Mark Levy's Concert of Ladino Songs

Capitola Library Ow Family Community Room 2005 Wharf Road, Capitola, CA 95010
original image (1545x2000)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Mark Levy
Email:
Phone:
(831) 427-7705
Location Details:
Capitola Library
Ow Family Community Room
2005 Wharf Road, Capitola, CA 95010
Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 6:30 - 8:30pm
ROMANCERO! Concert of Ladino Songs
Cantor Mark Levy performs traditional Jewish music.
Capitola Library - Ow Family Community Room
2005 Wharf Road, Capitola, CA 95010 (831) 427-7705
Enjoy refreshments during this free performance.

Join us for an evening of Sephardic Ladino songs performed by Mark Levy. Over the past 40 years, Levy has collected these songs which survived the perils of a people in exile for over 500 years. The Spanish and Portuguese Jews who were expelled in the late 15th century, Levy's father's family among them, brought with them little more than their language which they preserved over the centuries, composing love songs and songs of longing for a homeland which were passed down to generations of descendants.

Mark Levy's Romancero! Ladino concert will transport you into a cultural immersion of unique Sephardic song, sung in an amalgam of 500-year-old Spanish and Portuguese, with an occasional Hebrew, Greek, Arabic, or Turkish word, and accentuated by personal and historical stories. Mark not only sings, but also accompanies himself on the Dombeck drum and guitar as a one manshow.

For more information: https://santacruzpl.libnet.info/event/1447...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Sep 7, 2025 7:37PM
