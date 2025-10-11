Trump Regime Takedown (every Saturday)

Date:

Saturday, October 11, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Indivisible SF

Email:

Location Details:

corner of Van Ness and O’Farrell St, San Francisco

We do not consent to Trump and his billionaire allies taking a chainsaw to our government and our economy for their benefit! San Francisco is a sanctuary city and We the People need to defend the values that make it so. Let’s stand united and oppose the endless assaults on our communities, our civil rights, the rule of law, and our democracy.



Keep democracy alive every Saturday by showing up, taking a stand, and sticking together for the long haul. Standing together is better than standing alone. Let’s get together and call out the Trump/MAGA regime as a community. Plus, it’s fun! Think of it as our democracy corner—a place for you to voice your opinion, hang out with like-minded fellow protesters, and experience a cathartic moment together.



What you can do:

• If you’ve got signs, flags, cardboard cutouts, or any protest visuals you want to make, bring ’em! We also have spare signs to lend.

• If you have whistles, drums, cowbells, or other noisemakers, bring ’em!

• Musicians are welcome and encouraged. Sing the song of democracy!

• Many of our regular protesters are part of local activist groups who are happy to chat with anyone who wants to pair their indignation with direct action beyond street protest.



Bring your friends or feel free to show up by yourself. Let’s turn this into the liveliest, loudest weekly protest in the city!



This weekly event is hosted by Indivisible SF and 50501 SF (organizers of the San Francisco No Kings March), and a committed group of active protest regulars who have been occupying this corner on a weekly basis since February. We were successful in getting Elon out of government but our fight is far from over. Let’s make it the go-to hotspot for resistance against the Trump Regime!



A core principle behind all Indivisible and 50501 events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values. We oppose violence, vandalism, and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.