San Jose: Make Billionaires Pay! #Tesla Takedown Climate Crisis, Anti-Fascism Protest
Date:
Saturday, September 20, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
#TeslaTakedown
Location Details:
Intersection near Tesla Showroom Santana Row
Winchester Blvd. and Stevens Creek Blvd.
San Jose/Santa Clara border
Winchester Blvd. and Stevens Creek Blvd.
San Jose/Santa Clara border
San Jose: Make Billionaires Pay! #TelsaTakedown Climate Crisis, Anti-Fascism Protest
San Jose protest info here: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/san-jose-make-billionaires-pa
#TeslaTakedown protests here: https://www.teslatakedown.com/
GLOBAL PROTEST on SEPT 20th
As world leaders gather at the United Nations for General Assembly and for Climate Week in NYC, Women’s March, 350.org, DRUM, Climate Defenders, Extinction Rebellion, and 100+ more partners across the U.S. and world are coming together to protest.
All over the world we are being hit by worsening extreme heat, toxic pollution, and climate-driven displacement. The world's billionaires are hoarding wealth by fueling climate disasters, profiting off genocide, propelling climate collapse and destroying democracy.
The Trump administration just rammed through a mega-bill defunding our communities to give handouts to billionaires. They’re dismantling our democracy, attacking immigrants, and feeding the war profiteers.
The attacks on our people are directly tied to the attacks on our planet. The billionaire fascists are hoarding resources and leaving working class communities across the globe to face the impacts of the extreme weather and rising seas.
Elon Musk and a handful of Big Oil & Gas executives are raking in profits while the rest of us pay the price of rising costs, toxic pollution, and worsening climate disasters.
All across the world, authoritarian regimes are on the rise but people are fighting back. We are uniting across the world to demand a better future for our communities and for all living beings.
--Shut down billionaires. Fund our future.
--Shut down fascists. Protect migrants and the global majority.
--Shut down polluters. Defend Mother Earth.
We are rising up for our people and our planet!
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/san-...
