From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
ICE Breaker! Rally for Immigrant Rights
Date:
Tuesday, September 09, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
The Wolves
Location Details:
Courthouse Square
2200 Broadway, Redwood City, CA 94063
2200 Broadway, Redwood City, CA 94063
ICE is a masked, undemocratic secret police force that gives due process the finger and answers only to Donald Trump.
We will not stand by and do nothing while they disappear our community members, leaving nothing but trauma and despair behind. Let's show everyone in Redwood City and San Mateo County that we stand with our immigrant brothers and sisters in their time of need and we will resist ICE with everything we have.
We'll meet at Courthouse Square and march through Redwood City. Bring your signs and bring the noise!
This is a peaceful, non-violent protest. We are there to raise awareness, make our voices heard, and have fun. Everything else is none of our business.
We will not stand by and do nothing while they disappear our community members, leaving nothing but trauma and despair behind. Let's show everyone in Redwood City and San Mateo County that we stand with our immigrant brothers and sisters in their time of need and we will resist ICE with everything we have.
We'll meet at Courthouse Square and march through Redwood City. Bring your signs and bring the noise!
This is a peaceful, non-violent protest. We are there to raise awareness, make our voices heard, and have fun. Everything else is none of our business.
For more information: https://thewolves.net
Added to the calendar on Sat, Sep 6, 2025 4:57PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network