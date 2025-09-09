ICE Breaker! Rally for Immigrant Rights

Date:

Tuesday, September 09, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

The Wolves

Location Details:

Courthouse Square

2200 Broadway, Redwood City, CA 94063



ICE is a masked, undemocratic secret police force that gives due process the finger and answers only to Donald Trump.



We will not stand by and do nothing while they disappear our community members, leaving nothing but trauma and despair behind. Let's show everyone in Redwood City and San Mateo County that we stand with our immigrant brothers and sisters in their time of need and we will resist ICE with everything we have.



We'll meet at Courthouse Square and march through Redwood City. Bring your signs and bring the noise!



This is a peaceful, non-violent protest. We are there to raise awareness, make our voices heard, and have fun. Everything else is none of our business.