Virtual Town Hall: The Fight Against Pesticides

Date:

Saturday, September 13, 2025

Time:

7:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

via Sean Dougherty for Congress

Location Details:

Omar Dieguez, a Brown Beret from Watsonville, is on a 30-day hunger strike to protest pesticide use near schools. He’s joined by Providence Alaniz, a mother whose daughter was exposed at an afterschool program.



They’re speaking out because the science is clear:

👉🏽 Latino children in California are 91% more likely to attend schools near the heaviest pesticide use (CalEPA, 2014).

👉🏽 Pesticides like chlorpyrifos and methyl bromide are linked to brain damage, developmental delays, and childhood cancers (Harvard Chan School, Environmental Health, 2017).

👉🏽 In Watsonville, childhood cancer rates are 36% higher than the state average (CalCAN, 2023).



Joining them:

Dr. Ann Lopez – scholar and founder of Center for Farmworker Families

Yanley Martinez – Organizer for Sage Ag Safe Schools

Sean Dougherty – Candidate for Congress, standing with families, not chemical corporations



📅 Saturday, Sept 13

🕖 7:00 PM

📍 Zoom Town Hall



This isn’t just about strawberries. It’s about survival.