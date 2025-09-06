Hualapai, Paiute and Shoshone are walking from Arizona to northern Nevada on the Sacred Water Unity Walk, carrying their Prayer for protection of their ceremonial places devastated by lithium mining. Hualapai's water has been poisoned by the lithium drilling of an Australian company, and in Nevada, Lithium Americas of Canada is digging into the Paiute Massacre Site in violation of all federal laws.

On the Road to Schurz, Nevada, the Sacred Water Unity WalkCensored News, Sept. 6, 2025Hualapai, Paiute and Shoshone are walking from Arizona to northern Nevada on the Sacred Water Unity Walk, carrying their Prayer for protection of their ceremonial places devastated by lithium mining. Hualapai's water has been poisoned by the lithium drilling of an Australian company, and in Nevada, Lithium Americas of Canada is digging into the Paiute Massacre Site in violation of all federal laws.Protect Ha'Kamwe' said on Friday, "Gumyu'ja Baja: Ha'Kam'we to Peehee Muhu.""Carrying Our Prayers Through Sacred Waters. Good day, relatives Shoshone/Paiute and Hualapai walk/run continues from Luning Nevada to Schurz Nevada. Thanks for all your Prayers and kind thoughts. Water Is Sacred Water Is Life."Ox Sam Camp said, "Pesha Awamoah Day 11 Sacred Water Unity Walkers and Runners.""Left Luning, Nevada, beautiful morning, beautiful prayers. Remember we are raising awareness for our future generations, the clean waters they will depend on.""The Sacred Water Unity Prayer walkers and runners. Made it to Walker Lake Paiute reservation. Prayers are strong, walking in solidarity with Prayer Horse Ride and Ha'Kamwe'."