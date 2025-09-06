top
Americas U.S. Environment & Forest Defense Health, Housing & Public Services Racial Justice

Walking in Prayer, On the Road to Schurz, Nevada, the Sacred Water Unity Walk

by Protect Ha'Kamwe' and Ox Sam Camp
Sat, Sep 6, 2025 9:27AM
Hualapai, Paiute and Shoshone are walking from Arizona to northern Nevada on the Sacred Water Unity Walk, carrying their Prayer for protection of their ceremonial places devastated by lithium mining. Hualapai's water has been poisoned by the lithium drilling of an Australian company, and in Nevada, Lithium Americas of Canada is digging into the Paiute Massacre Site in violation of all federal laws.
On the Road to Schurz, Nevada, the Sacred Water Unity Walk

Censored News, Sept. 6, 2025

Hualapai, Paiute and Shoshone are walking from Arizona to northern Nevada on the Sacred Water Unity Walk, carrying their Prayer for protection of their ceremonial places devastated by lithium mining. Hualapai's water has been poisoned by the lithium drilling of an Australian company, and in Nevada, Lithium Americas of Canada is digging into the Paiute Massacre Site in violation of all federal laws.

Protect Ha'Kamwe' said on Friday, "Gumyu'ja Baja: Ha'Kam'we to Peehee Muhu."

"Carrying Our Prayers Through Sacred Waters. Good day, relatives Shoshone/Paiute and Hualapai walk/run continues from Luning Nevada to Schurz Nevada. Thanks for all your Prayers and kind thoughts. Water Is Sacred Water Is Life."

Ox Sam Camp said, "Pesha Awamoah Day 11 Sacred Water Unity Walkers and Runners."

"Left Luning, Nevada, beautiful morning, beautiful prayers. Remember we are raising awareness for our future generations, the clean waters they will depend on."

"The Sacred Water Unity Prayer walkers and runners. Made it to Walker Lake Paiute reservation. Prayers are strong, walking in solidarity with Prayer Horse Ride and Ha'Kamwe'."

Previously at Censored News:

Sacred Water Unity Walk, Protecting the Water for Future Generations

https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2025/09/sacred-water-unity-walk-protecting.html

Sacred Water Prayer Walk: Walking for the Water in the Amargosa Valley

https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2025/09/sacred-water-prayer-walk-in-amargosa.html

Running for Life with the Ancestors, on the Sacred Water Unity Walk


Hualapai, Paiute and Shoshone are Walking and Running, Carrying the Sacred Water, and their Prayers of the Ancestors for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples 800 miles from Arizona to northern Nevada.

Lithium mining poisoned the water at Hualapai's Ha'Kamwe' in Arizona. Lithium Americas of Canada is digging into the Paiute Massacre Site in Nevada in violation of all federal laws.

https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2025/09/running-for-life-with-ancestors-sacred.html

Sacred Water Unity Walk on the Road to Pahmump
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2025/09/running-for-life-with-ancestors-sacred.html

On the Sacred Water Unity Walk, Walkers Walk Through the Night
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2025/08/on-sacred-water-unity-walk-warriors.html

Live from the Sacred Water Unity Walk, 700 Miles, Hualapai to Peehee Mu'huh
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2025/08/hualapai-runners-near-laughlin-on-run.html
