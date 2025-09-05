From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Shut down port of Oakland
Sign up to help shut down the Port of Oakland. We're not just blocking a boat, we're blocking the whole damn port
Signal group for the Oakland Port Picket
Oakland says: End the siege on Gaza, or we shut down the port!
Italian dockworkers have announced that they will shut down the Port of Genoa if our comrades on the Global Sumud Flotilla are attacked. Oakland will rise in solidarity to shut down our port as well!
Join the signal group for updates: https://signal.group/#CjQKICA-bC3oaB7I9CroiLpdd_i7npLqYTEH-JqngPhqnqnZEhDLf4dQ_Ps3tGVZhxBvnoX4
