Webinar: Act Now to Stop AB715

Monday, September 08, 2025

AROC Action

Demand CA Say NO to Censorship and Whitewashing Genocide!



AB 715, a bill that censors educators across the state, is being pushed through the California State Legislature despite widespread opposition from nearly every major educators’ association and union. In one of the most undemocratic processes we have seen, legislative leadership is caving to right-wing and Israel lobby pressure, and has waived every major rule and deadline to advance this dangerous bill before the legislature closes next week. We need your help to demand that legislators REJECT AB 715!