National Guard in DC Rescues Dog but Not Much Else by Phil Pasquini

After Donald Trump deployed the National Guard in Washington to help tamper down his overly aggrandized “crime wave,” troops here on duty seem more bored than excited. One guardsman was overheard complaining openly about long hot days of standing around with little to do. While another confessed that he was not reenlisting as the deployment wasn’t what he had signed up for. A recent report indicates that Guardsman are bored and that morale is low among the troops.



WASHINGTON (09-05) – After Donald Trump deployed the National Guard in Washington to help tamper down his overly aggrandized “crime wave,” troops here on duty seem more bored than excited. One guardsman was overheard complaining openly about long hot days of standing around with little to do. While another confessed that he was not reenlisting as the deployment wasn’t what he had signed up for. A recent report indicates that Guardsman are bored and that morale is low among the troops.



Washington, like any other red-blooded American city, has crime and criminals but no more so than many others across the country. In a list of the top twenty US cities with the highest crime rates in 2025 per capita of residents, Washington, Los Angeles and Chicago are prominently missing.



The Guard for its part has been disbursed across the city, patrolling public parks, METRO stations, the National Mall, public monuments and Union Station where they walk around in groups talking to passersby or standing guard at their armored vehicles. This reporter witnessed first-hand at Dupont Circle how a leashed dog that had gotten loose and running wild in some bushes was in turn captured by an idle Guardsman and returned to its owner.



Additionally, the local Krispy Kreme donut shop adjacent to the Dupont Circle METRO Station has had several members of the Guard hanging around outside, ever vigilant of protecting the establishment evidently as part of their mission. The optics of which speaks volumes.



Online videos posted by citizens and the National Guard PR machine have shown soldiers busily picking up trash, spreading mulch and cleaning benches in parks and the National Mall as part of their proclaimed “community restoration projects” to soften the image of the military occupation. The need for trained soldiers to undertake these mundane tasks was noted in a recent Washington Post article saying that due to DOGE firings, where there were previously “200 people assigned to maintain thousands of acres of trees and gardens in D.C. …now there are 20.”



The Guard’s high degree of specialized training in preparation for assisting in the aftermath of natural disasters, during riots and civil unrest or for military deployment overseas, is being wasted instead in the ever-expanding quest to fine tune a police state over which Trump and his cronies can rule. This at the expense of our democracy and freedoms includes the “Disneyfication” of the Guard seen posing for selfies and photos with tourists.



The show of military force to return the city from its fictionalized “crime crisis” into one of “law and order” is simply an expansionist power grab to rule and control all aspects of daily life through “authoritarian creep” at the expense of personal freedoms, rights and privacy of all law-abiding citizens. The occupation is essentially a self-serving form of collective punishment misdirected to scare and intimidate the population into compliance.



How soon the National Guard and/or the police will be deployed to stop or suppress protests and demonstrations for political and or ideological reasons by intimidating Americans from exercising First Amendment Rights is anyone’s guess. Earlier this week, however, a California Federal judge issued a ruling that found the deployment of troops for law enforcement purposes in Los Angeles to be illegal as it violated the 1878 Posse Comitatus Act, a law that prohibits the use of the military as a domestic police force. The judge did rule, however, that the troops can instead be used to guard federal property.



“What Trump orders won’t you obey?” was the message written on a large banner near as a reminder of the danger of blind obedience. The message is in reference to the infamous Nazi “Nurenberg Defense” of WWII that “We we’re just following orders” offered as defense for obeying illegal orders and responsibility for associated atrocities Nazis committed during the war.



Many Washingtonians are fed up with the presence of ICE and military troops on the streets, the misuse and waste of resources by their deployment and for many being intimidated by the troops carrying loaded weapons of war in public. The cost to taxpayers alone has been estimated to be $1.1 million a day for the present 2,200 soldiers on duty here. Clearly, this is a prima facie case of the kind DOGE should have been created for.



The troops’ too are getting short changed as their 29-day deployment presently in effect is one day short of the minimum 30-days required for them to receive certain additional benefits, thus allowing the government to save $2,500 per service member. However, that decision is in flux as Trump has stated that their deployment may be extended until the end of the year.



The National Guard’s deployment, combined with rolling ICE and DC METRO police identity checkpoints on the streets seeking undocumented persons, has now evolved into the profiling of drivers and passengers including stopping cars with tinted windows or for minor safety infractions. The checkpoints have evolved into an ever-expanding mile-wide and an inch-deep dragnet.



In a typical shift, Trump announced that he will hold off, too, on deploying troops to Chicago, and instead will be sending troops to New Orleans where he said the governor, “wants us to come in and straighten out a very nice section of this country that has become quiet, quite tough, quite bad.”



One reader sent in a photo from a protest in California where an activist held a fitting sign offering a cautionary note that read: “First they came for the journalists, we don’t know what happened next.”



Report and photos by Phil Pasquini

© 2025 nuzeink all rights reserved worldwide

