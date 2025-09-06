From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Hikers for Palestine: Walk in Solidarity, Walk for Water
Date:
Saturday, September 06, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Hikers for Palestine
Location Details:
Lake Merritt Amphitheater, located on Lake Merritt Boulevard between 12th Street and 1st Avenue.
Join Hikers for Palestine at 1:00pm this Saturday, September 6, 2025, for a walk around Lake Merritt in Oakland.
We'll meet at the Lake Merritt Amphitheater, located on Lake Merritt Boulevard between 12th Street and 1st Avenue. This 3.1-mile loop is considered an easy hike, with both paved and unpaved sections, and typically takes between one to one and a half hours to complete.
Our goal is to bring visibility to the Palestinian cause in public spaces while recharging through the healing power of community and nature. We ask for a suggested donation of $5 to $20 to support Project Hope Palestine, a Bay Area mutual aid project led by Palestinians. Project Hope provides clean water to people in Gaza by working with local water treatment facilities and delivering drinkable water to nearly all areas in Gaza, prioritizing those most in need. Donations can be made in advance via Venmo at https://venmo.com/u/Project-HopePalestine. Please indicate "Hikers for Palestine" in the donation note. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Street parking (both paid and free for up to two hours) is available, along with nearby parking garages. Alternatively, the Lake Merritt BART Station is less than half a mile from the amphitheater, about a 10-minute walk.
Please bring your keffiyehs and other symbols of Palestinian solidarity, along with water, snacks, sunblock, layers, and comfortable walking shoes. We look forward to walking with you in solidarity.
