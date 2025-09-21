Voices from the Holy Land Online Film Salon: Confronting Zionism: Free Speech on Palestine

Date:

Sunday, September 21, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Voices from the Holy Land (VFHL)

Location Details:

Part One of our Zionism series discussed the history and definitions of the term. Part Two examined the consequences of Zionism on Palestinian lives. Part Three will examine Zionist assaults on free speech and protest rights of Americans and Canadians and how to confront them.



Zionists are promulgating anti-discrimination laws at the national, state/province and local levels, defining “antisemitism” based on the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition which equates criticism of Israel with discrimination against Jews. We will discuss the campaigns to adopt the IHRA definition, resulting in free-speech restrictions, where efforts have succeeded and how we can confront adoption of this definition.



Watch the curated videos at your convenience before the event. Then join us with your thoughts and questions for our speakers at the Q&A Discussion with:



* Liz Jackson: Former Senior Attorney, Palestine Legal; Cooperating Counsel with Center for Constitutional Rights



* Emmaia Gelman: Director, Institute for the Critical Study of Zionism



* Paul Noursi: Member, Palestinian Christian Alliance for Peace; member, Virginia Coalition for Human Rights



Our moderator will be Seth Morrison, board member of JVP Action and leader of the Bay Area Jewish Voice for Peace.



