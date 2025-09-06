From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Community rally for Gaza
Date:
Saturday, September 06, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Soul of my Soul Exhibit
Location Details:
Delucchi Park, 4501 1st Street, Pleasanton
Join us at Delucchi Park to make some noise for Gaza!!
Bring pots and pans! Bring signs or make your own on site.
