Florence, AZ, September 4, 2025 — The Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project and Detention Watch Network are mourning the tragic loss of Lorenzo Antonio Batrez Vargas, 32, affectionately known as "Lenchito,” a beloved son, brother, and friend who died in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody on Sunday, August 31, 2025. ICE had detained Mr. Batrez Vargas at Central Arizona Correctional Complex in Florence, Arizona and has reported that the cause of his death is currently unknown. Immigrant justice groups are demanding an immediate investigation and public release of the findings related to Mr. Batrez Vargas’s death. According to [research] at Syracuse University, the Central Arizona Correctional Complex exceeded its capacity in 2025, at times detaining over 100 people beyond capacity.

At least 14 people have now died in ICE custody since Trump took office in January. This is tragic and infuriating. By comparison, at least 26 people died in ICE custody during the Biden administration. It’s alarming that within the first eight months of the Trump administration there have already been more than half the number of deaths that occurred under Biden.Research has shown that medical neglect and abuse in ICE custody result in preventable deaths. Additional investigations in immigration detention, Fatal Neglect: How ICE Ignores Deaths in Detention, Systemic Indifference: Dangerous and Substandard Medical Care in US Immigration Detention, and Code Red: The Fatal Consequences of Dangerously Substandard Medical Care in Immigration Detention have found that inadequate medical care has contributed to numerous deaths.Liz Casey, Advocacy Social Worker from the Florence Immigrant & Refugee Rights Project said:“The Florence Project has been documenting abuses and medical neglect inside the Florence Correctional Complex for years. We consistently hear reports of medical mismanagement, lack of health care for chronic conditions and worsening medical and mental health conditions. The lack of oversight or accountability means that ICE rarely, if ever, faces consequences for the substandard care or deaths in their facilities. ICE’s longstanding disregard for the life and welfare for people in their custody, like Mr. Batrez Vargas, shows the inhumanity of immigration detention system. The only humane solution is to abolish immigration detention once and for all.”Carly Pérez Fernández, Communications Director from Detention Watch Network said:“We are deeply saddened and angered by the increasing loss of life in ICE custody. Right now, there are more than 61,000 people in ICE detention, the highest number in history. This alarming spike comes alongside news that Trump will triple ICE detention capacity to detain nearly 110,000 people by the end of this year. Trump's cruel detention expansion is exacerbating inherently inhumane conditions and expanding abuses, with increasing reports of death, medical neglect, overcrowding, lack of food, and rampant transfers meant to confuse and cut people off from legal access, loved ones, and support networks. We have long known that Trump’s cruel deportation agenda would be bottomlined in an aggressive multi-layered detention expansion plan at all costs – including at the expense of Americans receiving lifesaving healthcare and millions of kids having school lunches – however, the scope and scale, and more importantly, human toll, continues to be shocking. No one should suffer in these conditions and no family should have to bear this tragic loss. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and community of Mr. Batrez Vargas, whose life was of value as a beloved family member and friend.”###Detention Watch Network (DWN) is a national coalition building power through collective advocacy, grassroots organizing, and strategic communications to abolish immigration detention in the United States.