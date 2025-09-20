Rose's Law March For Animal Rights

Date:

Saturday, September 20, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Direct Action Everywhere

Location Details:

Penry Park

236 Kentucky St

Petaluma, CA 94952

Join us on Saturday, September 20th at noon for Rose’s Law March for Animal Rights as part of the Perdue Rescue Trial Convergence! Zoe Rosenberg is facing five years in jail for rescuing four sick and injured hens from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry Slaughterhouse so we’ll march for animals’ right to be rescued from situations of distress or exploitation and the other four rights of Rose’s Law: Animal Bill of Rights.



We’ll meet up at Penry Park and hear from speakers before marching to Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry. All signs and materials will be provided so please just bring comfortable shoes, a water bottle and your energy as we celebrate Rose’s Law global week of action!

--------------------

WHERE: Penry Park 236 Kentucky St, Petaluma, CA 94952

WHEN: Saturday, September 20th, Noon

WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19. If you’re nervous, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly.

ACCESSIBILITY: The march will consist of more than 2 miles of walking and some standing. A few chairs and a support vehicle will be on hand as needed.

--------------------

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.