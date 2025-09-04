White House Epstein File-Gate Protests Call for Release of Records by Phil Pasquini

WASHINGTON (09-03) – As the Epstein File-Gate controversy continues to grow, protests for the last two days have seen survivors, legislators and activists all calling for the unredacted release of the remaining three percent of files still being held by the Justice Department.



Late yesterday, more than 33,000 pages of documents, most already having been made public, were released by the House Oversight Committee as a massive protest was taking place at the White House organized by the group FLARE who are calling to “Remove the Regime and Release the Epstein Files.”



Armed with signs and making noise, protesters loudly made their demands known while chanting, “The biggest threat to the world today is Donald Trump in the USA.” The president who was in residence no doubt could hear the commotion and angry chants from behind the bullet proof windows in the “People’s House.”



For his part, Trump was dismissive by referring to the growing controversy in saying the Epstein affair was a “Democratic hoax that never ends.” And called for putting the issue aside saying instead we should be talking about “the greatness of our country.”



This morning as the call for the release of all the Epstein files continued, a press conference was held on Capitol Hill by a group of survivors who told of their personal encounters with Epstein and his girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, who befriended underage girls and young women in various manners for use in their sex trafficking ring. The victims spoke of how their lives have been destroyed and how devastating it has been after twenty years of not receiving justice “or accountability for those who committed crimes against them.” They accused the system of being used to protect the rich, powerful and the politically well-connected Epstein clients.



Survivors also noted with disgust that Epstein’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted for sex trafficking in 2021 and sentenced to 20 years in prison, should not have been allowed to meet with US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche without first informing victims. They went further by calling for Maxwell to serve the rest of her sentence in the federal maximum-security prison in Florida. Instead, after her interview with Blanche that lasted several hours, she was immediately moved to the Federal Prison Camp Bryan, a minimum-security facility in Texas.



“Justice and accountability are not favors from the powerful. They are obligations decades overdue” is how one survivor characterized their collective plight. She further stated: “We will not stop until survivor belief shapes justice, transforms culture, and defines the future. We are one powerful voice too loud to ignore and will never be silenced again. This is what power looks like, survivors united, voices joined, refusing to be dismissed.”



Another survivor, Lisa Phillips, speaking for the group said that due to their frustration over the release of the Epstein client list they would create a list of their own since, “We know their names” saying, too, that they had more information collectively than anyone else in the matter.



“Silence only protects predators not children” is how another victim who was abused by Jeffery Epstein when she was 14 years old described how her entire life has been affected as an outcome. “It’s panic in a grocery store; it’s smiling at work as my hands tremble; it’s waking up at three am with my heart racing and not knowing why. It’s living with PTSD, anxiety and depression, and your nervous system is on guard at all times even in the safest room with the safest people.”



Attorney Gloria Allred, who represents 26 Epstein survivors, opened her comments by saying that while victim’s voices are important, “Power only recognizes power. We are overdue for justice. We are not waiting for justice; we are fighting for justice.”



“These predators took advantage of vulnerable children, of vulnerable adults, we know how vulnerable women can be. And they abused their power, and they abused their trust. And it’s time to meet power with power.” She closed by calling for payers for the dead, like Virginia Roberts, by saying “Fight like Hell for the living!”



After the victims press conference ended, another one began at the nearby House Triangle that had overflowed with a crowd of press and protesters so large that the Capitol police, after allowing the crowd to grow, threatened everyone outside of the press corral with arrest if they did not vacate the area immediately to a nearby lawn.



The press conference was being held to introduce a House Resolution by Representatives Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Thomas Massie (R-KY) to force a vote by members to release the Epstein files. Khanna reflected on the occasion by saying that “Releasing the Epstein files brought Marjorie Taylor Greene & me together. Maybe it can bring our nation together. It's about survivors. It's about standing against two Americas. Equal justice for the forgotten Americans like the rich and powerful.”



The bipartisan resolution introduces the filing of a discharge petition, a procedural maneuver, to sidestep House leadership forcing a vote by members in “Directing the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform to continue its ongoing investigation into the possible mismanagement of the Federal government’s investigation of Mr. Jeffrey Epstein and Ms. Ghislaine Maxwell.”



Once filed, they must gather the 218 members signatures necessary to bring the resolution to the floor and after a seven legislative day waiting period it can be voted on. Due to its bipartisan support, the necessary votes needed to move the resolution for a vote are expected to be gathered quickly.



In part, the resolution specifically calls for release of all the Epstein files and that “No committee record described in subsection (a) shall be withheld, delayed, or redacted on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity, including with respect to any government official, public figure, or foreign dignitary.”



The tactical maneuver of House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) in shutting the House down early for the summer break to avoid a vote on the release of the Epstein files to delay the inevitable has backfired. His futile effort allowed Reps. Khanna and Massie to get around the issue that Johnson thought had hoped would see the Epstein matter ended when the legislature resumed.



Report and photos by Phil Pasquini



