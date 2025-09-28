From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Film: GAZA: Doctors Under Attack & Dialogue with Dr. Mohammad Subeh
Date:
Sunday, September 28, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Dina Saba
Location Details:
Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center
17000 Monterey Road
Morgan Hill, CA 95037
17000 Monterey Road
Morgan Hill, CA 95037
Join us for a film screening of GAZA: Doctors Under Attack, a timely BBC-produced documentary that never aired. The film exposes Israel's systematic targeting of hospitals, clinics, and healthcare workers in Gaza — a truth many U.S. health institutions and media outlets have chosen to remain silent on.
Film screening will be followed by a Live Discussion and Q&A with Dr. Mohammad Subeh, an emergency room physician who completed multiple medical missions in Gaza, where he served in hospitals and field clinics. Dr. Subeh will offer firsthand testimony about the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding under siege and bombardment — and the moral obligation of all Americans to speak out against Israel's genocide and the forced starvation of 2 million Palestinians.
All are welcome — Please bring a friend, colleague, family member and your neighbor.
Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025
Time: 3:00pm -5:30pm
Location: Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center:
17000 Monterey Road, Morgan Hill, CA 95037
**Palestinian refreshments will be served**
EVENT IS FREE, DONATIONS ARE WELCOMED ($10-20 PER TICKET SUGGESTED).
RSVP REQUIRED!
Film screening will be followed by a Live Discussion and Q&A with Dr. Mohammad Subeh, an emergency room physician who completed multiple medical missions in Gaza, where he served in hospitals and field clinics. Dr. Subeh will offer firsthand testimony about the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding under siege and bombardment — and the moral obligation of all Americans to speak out against Israel's genocide and the forced starvation of 2 million Palestinians.
All are welcome — Please bring a friend, colleague, family member and your neighbor.
Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025
Time: 3:00pm -5:30pm
Location: Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center:
17000 Monterey Road, Morgan Hill, CA 95037
**Palestinian refreshments will be served**
EVENT IS FREE, DONATIONS ARE WELCOMED ($10-20 PER TICKET SUGGESTED).
RSVP REQUIRED!
For more information: https://tinyurl.com/HC-Film
Added to the calendar on Wed, Sep 3, 2025 10:18PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network