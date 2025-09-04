From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Capital In History: Does Marxism Even Matter? - a teach-in by Platypus UC Berkeley
Date:
Thursday, September 04, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Platypus UC Berkeley
Email:
Location Details:
Hearst Mining Circle
Join the Platypus student club at UC Berkeley tomorrow i.e. Thursday, September 4th at 6 PM outside at the Hearst Mining Circle on the UC Berkeley campus for our beginning of the year teach-in on Capital in History: Does Marxism Even Matter?
In the mid-19th century, Marx and Engels famously observed that a "specter was haunting Europe: the specter of Communism". 170+ years later, it is Marxism itself that haunts us, while capitalism remains. What does it mean that Marx and Marxism still appeal, while political movements for socialism are weak or non-existent? What were Marxism's original points concerning radical possibilities for freedom that might still speak to the present? Does Marxism even matter?
Everything you want to know about the Left and Marxism but were afraid to ask.
Instagram blurb here: https://www.instagram.com/p/DOIZTu7Dq7n/
Keep an eye out for a stack of Platypus Reviews when trying to find us. :-)
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DOIZTu7Dq7n/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Sep 3, 2025 12:06PM
