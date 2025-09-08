Dear Recipients of Midwifery care, Midwife friends, and supporters,

The Kaiser Northern California Certified Nurse-Midwives (CNMs) are organizing. We know that increased integration of midwives in a health system is good for all birthing people. We know that midwife-led care in well integrated health systems increases patient satisfaction and improves outcomes. We know our physician and nursing colleagues recognize the benefit of midwifery care.

We’ve been negotiating for over a year and Kaiser recently proposed absolutely absurd numbers for a salary range, less than we currently make, less than our RN colleagues and far less than our NP colleagues. For context: CNMs, like NP’s, have at minimum a Master in nursing. They also suggested cuts in our benefits!

It is, of course, more than about pay. We know that when we see truly collaborative practice between midwives, physicians, RNs, and all members of the healthcare team, we see improvements in care, better patient outcomes, and improved satisfaction. Despite this, Kaiser management has outright rejected our proposals to have CNM leads to ensure that midwives are able to collaborate with our physician and nursing colleagues to determine how care is delivered within Kaiser.

Our Nurse-Anesthetist colleagues also recently unionized into the same union and are experiencing similar challenges with the contract negotiation.

Both the Kaiser Midwives and Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNAs) are planning to hold a 1 day strike on 9/8. We will be striking at Kaiser Oakland and Kaiser Roseville and will be joined on the picket line by other Kaiser Workers (RNs, PAs and operating engineers) who are organizing sympathy strikes in solidarity with us!

Sign on to the open letter to Kaiser Join our picket line! Make sure Kaiser knows midwives are vital to patient care and satisfaction!

Monday September 8th, 7am-7pm at two locations Kaiser Roseville: 1600 Eureka Rd, Roseville, CA 95661

Kaiser Oakland: 3600 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94611

How can you help: