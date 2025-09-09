Gaza and the Democratic Party: What’s Next for Organizing Against Genocide?

Date:

Tuesday, September 09, 2025

Time:

5:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

RootsAction

Location Details:

Following up on the historic challenge to automatic pro-Israel politics at the Democratic National Committee meeting in late August, this nationwide forum will hear from leading activists and map out strategies to stop the methodical killing of Palestinian people.



Speakers:

Sunjay A. Muralitharan - As National President of the College Democrats of America, he spearheaded organizational growth into seven new states, transformed the group's media presence, and secured public commitments from all major 2025 DNC Chair candidates to bolster CDA’s visibility and impact.



Lily Greenberg Call - A political activist and former Biden administration appointee, she became the first Jewish political appointee to resign over U.S. policies in Gaza.



Allison Minnerly - As a Democratic National Committee member, she authored a resolution calling on the party to support an arms embargo on Israel, advocate for a ceasefire in Gaza, and recognize Palestinian statehood.