Trump's tariff war on South Africa has escalated the economic crisis and pauperization of the South Africa people. General Industrial Workers Union Of South Africa president Mametlwe Sebei talk about Trump's war on South Africa and the condtitions of the working class.

Trump's tariff war on South Africa has had major economic costs for the working class and oppressed in the country. At the same time, the privatization, corruption and destruction of public services, transit, healthcare and housing are creating explosive conditions.Mametlwe Sebei is the president of the General Industrial Union Of South Africa GIWUSA and with the Workers & Socialist Party. He talks about the affect of the tariffs, Trump's racist campaign that Afrikaners are victims of genocide. He also discusses the role of South Africa with Israel and the continuing trade and investment by Israeli billionaires like the Wertheim family which was allowed by the ANC to buy Clover, the largest dairy company in South Africa.He also reports on the role of BRICS and China in South Africa and Namibia.This interview was done on 9/2/25Additional Media:South Africa Unions, Palestinians, Zionism, US, Imperialism & War With GIWUSA Pres Mametlwe SebeiIsrael, Zionism, South Africa & Palestine With GIWUSA President Mametlwe SebeiClover & The Class War In South Africa With GIWUSA Pres Mametlwe SebeiSouth African Clover Workers Strike & Israeli BillionairesThe Union Busting War Against South African Clover Workers By Israeli Billionaire FamilyClover cancels Christmas to punish striking workersSA Occupy Israeli Owned Clover to Defeat Factory Closures, Job Losses and Wage CutsMembers of GIWUSA and FAWU strike for decent annual wage increase.Day 2 – Members of GIWUSA and FAWU strike for decent annual wage increaseStriking South Africa GIWUSA and FAWU Clover members call for the nationalization of CloverStriking GIWUSA and FAWU members are calling for among other things, the nationalizationof CloverSouth Africa’s largest dairy company forced to shutdown plant after workers test positive for COVID-19Clover SA workers march to the Israeli Embassy in Pretoria: Charles PhahlaIsrael Zim Line Hit With Pickets In 2010-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli ApartheidFor More Info:GIWUSAProduction Of Labor Video Project