Trump's Tariff War on SA, the Working Class & the Crisis of Imperialism eith GIWUSA Pres
Trump's tariff war on South Africa has escalated the economic crisis and pauperization of the South Africa people. General Industrial Workers Union Of South Africa president Mametlwe Sebei talk about Trump's war on South Africa and the condtitions of the working class.
Trump's tariff war on South Africa has had major economic costs for the working class and oppressed in the country. At the same time, the privatization, corruption and destruction of public services, transit, healthcare and housing are creating explosive conditions.
Mametlwe Sebei is the president of the General Industrial Union Of South Africa GIWUSA and with the Workers & Socialist Party. He talks about the affect of the tariffs, Trump's racist campaign that Afrikaners are victims of genocide. He also discusses the role of South Africa with Israel and the continuing trade and investment by Israeli billionaires like the Wertheim family which was allowed by the ANC to buy Clover, the largest dairy company in South Africa.
He also reports on the role of BRICS and China in South Africa and Namibia.
This interview was done on 9/2/25
Additional Media:
South Africa Unions, Palestinians, Zionism, US, Imperialism & War With GIWUSA Pres Mametlwe Sebei
https://youtu.be/sxSSutsy4Mc
Israel, Zionism, South Africa & Palestine With GIWUSA President Mametlwe Sebei
https://youtu.be/Xz0bbQ3cKqg
Clover & The Class War In South Africa With GIWUSA Pres Mametlwe Sebei
https://youtu.be/q8I3vjfJG_8
South African Clover Workers Strike & Israeli Billionaires
https://youtu.be/APJGEE2eozY
The Union Busting War Against South African Clover Workers By Israeli Billionaire Family
https://youtu.be/u0BjYZeEmpQ
Clover cancels Christmas to punish striking workers
https://www.newframe.com/clover-cancels-christmas-to-punish-striking-workers/?fbclid=IwAR1Tv5S-2lkvWqDV5H1gAlKOSi73MnelcLu1iKSSHm6-5odxedI6X921YN4
SA Occupy Israeli Owned Clover to Defeat Factory Closures, Job Losses and Wage Cuts
https://imemc.org/article/south-african-trade-unions-say-no-israeli-takeover-of-clover/
Members of GIWUSA and FAWU strike for decent annual wage increase.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PNDpKxhuV74
Day 2 – Members of GIWUSA and FAWU strike for decent annual wage increase
https://omny.fm/shows/metro-fm-talk-with-ayabonga-cawe/shop-stewards-corner-charles-phahla#description
Striking South Africa GIWUSA and FAWU Clover members call for the nationalization of Clover
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=awQUr5o4Ais
Striking GIWUSA and FAWU members are calling for among other things, the nationalization
of Clover
South Africa’s largest dairy company forced to shutdown plant after workers test positive for COVID-19
https://peoplesdispatch.org/2020/05/01/south-africas-largest-dairy-company-forced-to-shutdown-plant-after-workers-test-positive-for-covid-19/
Clover SA workers march to the Israeli Embassy in Pretoria: Charles Phahla
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zep1CTeX7hE
Israel Zim Line Hit With Pickets In 2010-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli Apartheid
https://youtu.be/2Gp503j9WSk
For More Info:
GIWUSA
http://www.giwusa.org.za
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/sXAAkq6pRmI
