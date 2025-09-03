top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
International San Francisco Labor & Workers Racial Justice

Trump's Tariff War on SA, the Working Class & the Crisis of Imperialism eith GIWUSA Pres

by LVP
Wed, Sep 3, 2025 9:23AM
Trump's tariff war on South Africa has escalated the economic crisis and pauperization of the South Africa people. General Industrial Workers Union Of South Africa president Mametlwe Sebei talk about Trump's war on South Africa and the condtitions of the working class.
Trump's tariff war on South Africa has escalated the economic crisis and pauperization of the South Africa people. General Industrial Wor...
original image (1536x984)
Trump's tariff war on South Africa has had major economic costs for the working class and oppressed in the country. At the same time, the privatization, corruption and destruction of public services, transit, healthcare and housing are creating explosive conditions.

Mametlwe Sebei is the president of the General Industrial Union Of South Africa GIWUSA and with the Workers & Socialist Party. He talks about the affect of the tariffs, Trump's racist campaign that Afrikaners are victims of genocide. He also discusses the role of South Africa with Israel and the continuing trade and investment by Israeli billionaires like the Wertheim family which was allowed by the ANC to buy Clover, the largest dairy company in South Africa.

He also reports on the role of BRICS and China in South Africa and Namibia.

This interview was done on 9/2/25

Additional Media:

South Africa Unions, Palestinians, Zionism, US, Imperialism & War With GIWUSA Pres Mametlwe Sebei
https://youtu.be/sxSSutsy4Mc

Israel, Zionism, South Africa & Palestine With GIWUSA President Mametlwe Sebei
https://youtu.be/Xz0bbQ3cKqg

Clover & The Class War In South Africa With GIWUSA Pres Mametlwe Sebei
https://youtu.be/q8I3vjfJG_8

South African Clover Workers Strike & Israeli Billionaires
https://youtu.be/APJGEE2eozY

The Union Busting War Against South African Clover Workers By Israeli Billionaire Family
https://youtu.be/u0BjYZeEmpQ

Clover cancels Christmas to punish striking workers
https://www.newframe.com/clover-cancels-christmas-to-punish-striking-workers/?fbclid=IwAR1Tv5S-2lkvWqDV5H1gAlKOSi73MnelcLu1iKSSHm6-5odxedI6X921YN4

SA Occupy Israeli Owned Clover to Defeat Factory Closures, Job Losses and Wage Cuts
https://imemc.org/article/south-african-trade-unions-say-no-israeli-takeover-of-clover/

Members of GIWUSA and FAWU strike for decent annual wage increase.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PNDpKxhuV74

Day 2 – Members of GIWUSA and FAWU strike for decent annual wage increase
https://omny.fm/shows/metro-fm-talk-with-ayabonga-cawe/shop-stewards-corner-charles-phahla#description

Striking South Africa GIWUSA and FAWU Clover members call for the nationalization of Clover
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=awQUr5o4Ais

Striking GIWUSA and FAWU members are calling for among other things, the nationalization
of Clover
South Africa’s largest dairy company forced to shutdown plant after workers test positive for COVID-19
https://peoplesdispatch.org/2020/05/01/south-africas-largest-dairy-company-forced-to-shutdown-plant-after-workers-test-positive-for-covid-19/

Clover SA workers march to the Israeli Embassy in Pretoria: Charles Phahla
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zep1CTeX7hE

Israel Zim Line Hit With Pickets In 2010-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli Apartheid
https://youtu.be/2Gp503j9WSk

For More Info:

GIWUSA
http://www.giwusa.org.za

Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/sXAAkq6pRmI
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code