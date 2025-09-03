top
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

On Labor Day 2025 in SF, Public Workers Speak Out on Attacks on Education & Health

by LVP
Wed, Sep 3, 2025 6:35AM
On Labor Day 2025 in San Francisco public workers attended a rally and march and talked about the attack on public workers and privatization.
On Labor Day 2025 public workers joined the march and rally in San Francisco and spoke out about the attacks they and public healthcare and public education faced. Speakers included from Mark Smith, President of NFFE Local 1 at SF Veterans Hospital, UAW Local 4811 Sebastian Puerta, Head Steward at UC Berkeley, Jeff Frietas, President of CFT, Rick Baum AFT 2121 Lecturer SF City College.

Additional Media:

STOP Fascist Government Attack On Chicago: On SF 2025 Labor Day Support For Gen Strike For Palestine & Chicago
https://youtu.be/8PMctuVfdDg

Thousands Rally & March On Labor Day In SF Against Attacks On Labor, Immigrants & Gaza Genocide
https://youtu.be/th-W5eRfvA8

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/JUV8_jub-tM
The march took place in the Mission.
https://youtu.be/JUV8_jub-tM
United We Stand was one of the placards
https://youtu.be/JUV8_jub-tM
