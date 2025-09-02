On Labor Day 2025 in San Francisco, workers and trade unionists spoke out against the genocide in Gaza and supported a general strike against the US supported Israeli genocide and the rise of facism and attacks on immigrants, trade unions and the working class.

At a San Francisco 2025 Labor Day rally speakers supported a call for a general strike against the genocide in Gaza and the moves toward a military fascist take-over in the United States.Speakers also talked about the attack on Federal employee unions, massive racist campaigns by the Trump government and the immediate moves by Trump to use the national guard and ICE to take over Chicago and smash the unions and working class.Also Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai reported on the plans to blow up radioactive buildings in Hunters Point Bay View ordered by the US Navy and the contamination of the residents over decades.The rally was sponsored by United Front Committee For A Labor Party and Revolutionary Workers Front.