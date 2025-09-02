top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine San Francisco Government & Elections Labor & Workers

On SF Labor Day 2025 Support for General Strike for Palestine & Against Fascist Government

by LVP
Tue, Sep 2, 2025 11:36AM
On Labor Day 2025 in San Francisco, workers and trade unionists spoke out against the genocide in Gaza and supported a general strike against the US supported Israeli genocide and the rise of facism and attacks on immigrants, trade unions and the working class.
On Labor Day 2025 in San Francisco, workers and trade unionists spoke out against the genocide in Gaza and supported a general strike aga...
original image (4032x3024)
At a San Francisco 2025 Labor Day rally speakers supported a call for a general strike against the genocide in Gaza and the moves toward a military fascist take-over in the United States.

Speakers also talked about the attack on Federal employee unions, massive racist campaigns by the Trump government and the immediate moves by Trump to use the national guard and ICE to take over Chicago and smash the unions and working class.

Also Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai reported on the plans to blow up radioactive buildings in Hunters Point Bay View ordered by the US Navy and the contamination of the residents over decades.

The rally was sponsored by United Front Committee For A Labor Party and Revolutionary Workers Front.

Additional Media:

No Troops In Chicago On Labor Day 2025
Unionists Call For Labor Mobilization Against Military Occupation At Haymarket Square
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AVCRuVGFeDg&t=194s

On Labor Day 2025 Public Workers Speak Out On Attacks In Education & Heatlhcare
https://youtu.be/JUV8_jub-tM

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labrmedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/8PMctuVfdDg
§Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai Talked About The US Navy's Order Explode Radioactive Buidlings UP
by LVP
Tue, Sep 2, 2025 11:36AM
sm_labor_day_sf_ahimsa_sumchai_9-1-25.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The US Navy has pushed to explode radioactive building in Hunters Point to develop for condos. Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai talked about the affect of this on the community at the Labor Day rally.
https://youtu.be/8PMctuVfdDg
§CFT Banner During March
by LVP
Tue, Sep 2, 2025 11:36AM
labor_day_sf_2025_cft_banner.jpg
The California Federation of Teachers endorsed the rally but their main political role is to support Newsom's redistricting proposal and not to mobilize all education workers, staff and students against the privatization of education and massive budget cuts
https://youtu.be/8PMctuVfdDg
§The Fight Against Colonialism In Puerto Rico & US Military Blockade Of Venezuela
by LVP
Tue, Sep 2, 2025 11:36AM
sm_labor_day_2025_ortiz_ricardo_19-1-25.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Ricardo Ortiz, a labor research and labor activist from Puerto Rico talked about the role of US imperialism in Puerto Rico and Latin America including the blockade of Venezuela by the fascist Trump.
https://youtu.be/8PMctuVfdDg
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$125.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code