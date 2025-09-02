top
U.S. Government & Elections Labor & Workers Police State & Prisons

Protesters Vow to Fight Normalization of Troops in America

by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Sep 2, 2025 6:52AM
“As veterans of multiple wars, we as veterans, adamantly oppose and we adamantly protest the occupation of DC” was how a speaker from FLAREUSA expressed the activist groups concerns on the deployment of National Guard troops in the city on Labor Day while standing outside of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) headquarters.
original image (2000x1333)
WASHINGTON (09-02) – “As veterans of multiple wars, we as veterans, adamantly oppose and we adamantly protest the occupation of DC” was how a speaker from FLAREUSA expressed the activist groups concerns on the deployment of National Guard troops in the city on Labor Day while standing outside of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) headquarters.

A large crowd of activists from FLARE took to the streets in their fight against fascism across America arriving at the headquarters building after assembling and marching from their Union Station encampment. When walking through the eerily empty streets passing by the Seante office buildings, a Capitol Police officer informed them the group was too large and could only march there in groups of 25. This suddenly became 51 as redirected by another officer thus diving the marchers into two groups. Being forcibly split in two only added to their resolve.

Arriving at the headquarters building they merged with another group of protesters where the speaker reflected on Trump’s recent executive order concerning flag burning. He related that a veteran did burn a flag earlier in the week outside of the White House and went on to quote the late journalist Molly Ivins who said, “I prefer a man who will burn the flag and then wrap himself in the Constitution to a man who will burn the Constitution and then wrap himself in the flag.”

“This is what must happen as we must continue to defy unlawful illegal orders by this vicious emperor. We must defy these unconstitutional rulings of this wannabe dictator,” saying this fascist takeover won’t happen “Not on our fuckin watch.”

He opined that “Donald Trump is not doing press interviews because he has congenital heart failure. He’s got one foot in the grave and one hand on a Big Mac, and we are rooting for the G-d Damn Big Mac.”

“We must stand up now, our time is now, they are going to rig the 2026 election, we’re watching it happen in real time. They are trying to tell us that what we are seeing with our eyes isn’t real; they are trying to tell us that crime here in DC is high.”

He told the crowd that he did not care who anyone voted for or for their political leaning, but “If ever there comes a day when we normalize the military in our streets, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, children of all ages, its fucking over.”

With the crowd chanting “Free DC” the next speaker, also a veteran, said simply: “This is not what we were fighting for. Donald Trump is the worst thing to ever happen to this nation. And you are not going to turn our streets into military bases.”

Regarding labor in America, today’s march to the NLRB called for the Board to stand with workers in the ever-changing landscape under the Trump administration’s dislike and disregard for working people and for the board to place their emphasis on workers and their families over billionaires. One sign noted that “Trump has made millions since January 20th, how about you?”

The nationwide group is also calling for the removal of Donald Trump from office in their mission statement which denotes in part that they are fighting “…the rise of fascism in the United States by sustaining a 24/7 nonviolent occupation in the shadow of the U.S. Capitol.” Their encampment at Union Station, within the sight of National Guard troops stationed nearby, has been exceptionally busy with numerous daily activities in accomplishing those goals.

Strategies include such actions as in-person congressional lobbying, coalition building through events, activities, and protests, participating in direct action initiatives and the creation of antifascist art. They are also calling for the immediate release of all the Epstein files and will be protesting at the White House within ear shot of the president.

Before ending the protest, the group promised not to leave their Union Station encampment “until the National Guard leaves DC.”

Report and photos by Phil Pasquini

© 2025 nuzeink all rights reserved worldwide

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Sep 2, 2025 6:52AM
sm_2_dsc01614_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Sep 2, 2025 6:52AM
sm_3_l1192317_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1334)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Sep 2, 2025 6:52AM
sm_4_dsc01629_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Sep 2, 2025 6:52AM
sm_5_dsc01654_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Sep 2, 2025 6:52AM
sm_6_l1192225_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Sep 2, 2025 6:52AM
sm_7_dsc01620_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Sep 2, 2025 6:52AM
sm_8_dsc01660_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Sep 2, 2025 6:52AM
sm_9_l1192277_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Sep 2, 2025 6:52AM
sm_10_l1192293_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Sep 2, 2025 6:52AM
sm_11_l1192273_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Sep 2, 2025 6:52AM
sm_12_dsc01612_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Sep 2, 2025 6:52AM
sm_13_l1192280_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Sep 2, 2025 6:52AM
sm_14_l1192296_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Sep 2, 2025 6:52AM
sm_15_l1192251_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Sep 2, 2025 6:52AM
sm_16_l1192336_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Sep 2, 2025 6:52AM
sm_17_l1192282_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Sep 2, 2025 6:52AM
sm_18_dsc01649_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
