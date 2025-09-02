Stanford Healthcare Workers Demand Care not Deportation-Rally Outside Hospital

Date:

Tuesday, September 02, 2025

Time:

5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Stanford Healthcare Workers for Palestine

Email:

Location Details:

Intersection of Welch Rd. and Pasteur Dr, Palo Alto

The address that works to find parking is 200 Pasteur Dr. that is the parking garage it is very closely

CARE NOT DEPORTATION

Tuesday, September 2, 5:30 - 7:00 at the corner of Welch Rd & Pasteur Dr., Palo Alto



Join Stanford healthcare workers in demanding that Stanford Health Care put patients first instead of letting ICE agents interfere with care! As healthcare workers, our own duty to care has been overridden by a hospital administration that has allowed ICE agents to roam freely without supervision in our hospital, to remove communication equipment from a patient's room, to station themselves in the middle of a patient care unit, to block communication between a patient and immediate family members, to block access from a patient's lawyer, to kick family members out of a patient's room and prevent any visits, and to take an ill patient from care into detention with no plan for continued care and no notification to the family. None of these things are necessary - other hospitals do not bend to ICE's every whim, and we demand that Stanford follow their example and stand up for patient and worker safety.



We demand:

1. Visitation rights & legal access for patients

2. Accessible and private communication for patients

3. No ICE agents in patient care areas

4. No discharge of patients without a medically sound and ethical disposition plan

5. Notification of family prior to discharge



Sponsored by Stanford Healthcare Workers for Palestine

