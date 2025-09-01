top
California East Bay U.S. Government & Elections Immigrant Rights Labor & Workers Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Indigenous Lowrider Community Protests Illegal ICE Operations in Bay Area

by Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney
Mon, Sep 1, 2025 8:17PM
Local Lowrider community protests illegal ICE operations in Richmond and San Pablo, California.
Local Lowrider community protests ICE illegal ICE operations in Richmond and San Pablo, California.
original image (1920x1440)
'Indigenous Lowrider Community Protests Illegal ICE Operations In San Francisco Bay Area'

By Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney

A series of nationwide anti-Donald Trump protests took place on Labor Day.

50501, a group that emerged in early 2025 and is short for "50 protests, 50 states, one day," called their latest series of protests "Workers Over Billionaires."

Since January, there have been multiple coordinated protests from different groups against Trump with people speaking out against his cuts to government departments, strict immigration policies and handling of the economy.

Among other issues such as illegal deportations of individuals and families and a definite rise in political repression and illegal kidnapping by federal law-enforcement agencies such as Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE), the use of state National Guard to invade and help contain ICE operations in sanctuary cities across the United States that help keep Indigenous Latino communities safe from these repressive fascist tactics.

In the east of the San Francisco Bay Area are two sanctuary cities, Richmond and San Pablo with large Latino communities. The organization of El Pueblo meaning The People in Spanish held a demonstration by cruising in Lowrider cars and trucks along the San Pablo Dam Road and rally to show support and unity with the Indigenous Latin immigrant communities who have largely remained in the background for fears illegal ICE operations.

ICE has been active in both neighboring communities, Mayor Arturo Cruz of San Pablo stated: " We are here to express our First Amendment rights. We are here to address our concerns that the indigenous Latin community continues to face daily with being bullied and unfair treatment. We know are indigenous Latino community continues to face injustice and unfair treatment across the country."

" I say to our indigenous Latino brothers and sisters to not live in fear, stand tall and remember we are never alone with the diversity from the community standing by our side. "

Richmond resident and owner of Leftside Printing Diego Garcia, one of the organizers who the coordinated the participation of the local indigenous Lowrider car and truck community said: " We are here to express our gratitude to those who fought for us and the privileges we enjoy today. The United States Constitution was not written for us, the indigenous Latino community. These ICE operations and the illegal kidnapping of our people are both racist and fascist. If our indigenous Latin people do not continue to protest, they will continue us federal laws against us, to keep using political repression, illegal kidnapping and deportation as tools to keep us enslaved and to remain silent."
by Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney
by Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney
by Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney
by Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney
by Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney
by Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney
by Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney
by Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney
by Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney
