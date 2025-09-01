August 2025 - Following joint meetings in Chicago in July the UFCW and REI Co-op announced an agreement to establish a national bargaining structure to inform store-level collective bargaining agreements for the 11 unionized REI stores.

“We want what’s best for all REI workers, our customers, and the co-op,” said the REI union bargaining committee. “This agreement is a tremendous step forward in negotiating a first contract, and we look forward to continuing to bargain with REI.”“This agreement reflects both sides’ commitment to finding solutions to complex issues and clears the way for continued good faith discussions toward a collective bargaining agreement,” said the REI Co-op.The groundbreaking agreement comes on the heels of an escalating corporate campaign that most recently included a successful UFCW effort to oppose the company’s proposed Board candidate.REI workers at the Berkeley and Santa Cruz stores have been bargaining with the company for nearly three years since winning their union elections with Local 5. They hailed the announcement and expressed optimism that their long battle for union recognition would result in their first contract.“It’s been a struggle these past three years, but we are now optimistic that our union campaign is accelerating and that it will finally lead to our ultimate success,” said Jules Geritz, a senior sales specialist at the Berkeley store.As part of the agreement, REI will provide wage increases and bonuses for the years 2022-2024 that workers at represented stores did not previously receive. Additionally, Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) charges filed with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) against the co-op were dropped.REI union members are represented by UFCW Locals 5, 663, 700, 1208, 1445, 3000, and the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) Locals 379 and 1102.Since 2022, 11 REI stores have voted to unionize including: SoHo, New York; Berkeley, California; Cleveland, Ohio; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; Durham, North Carolina; Bellingham, Washington; Maple Grove, Minnesota; Castleton, Indiana; Santa Cruz, California and Greensboro, North Carolina.United Food and Commercial Workers Local 5 is the largest private sector union in Northern California. We represent workers in diverse industries including grocery and other retail, food harvesting and processing, cannabis, financial services, and healthcare.With nearly 25,000 members in a jurisdiction that spans the map from Eureka to Salinas and beyond, we speak with a strong, progressive and unified voice to demand fair wages, comprehensive benefits, safe working conditions and a healthy work-life balance for all workers in our industries.