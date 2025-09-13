From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Community Picnic/Play date with Alameda Families and Friends for Collective Liberation

Date:

Saturday, September 13, 2025

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Jeanne Nader

Location Details:

Littlejohn Park, Alameda

Come reconnect and hear about Palestine organizing opportunities you can plug into in Alameda and across the East Bay. RSVP: bit.ly/alamedapicnic