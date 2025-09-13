From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Community Picnic/Play date with Alameda Families and Friends for Collective Liberation
Date:
Saturday, September 13, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Jeanne Nader
Location Details:
Littlejohn Park, Alameda
Come reconnect and hear about Palestine organizing opportunities you can plug into in Alameda and across the East Bay. RSVP: bit.ly/alamedapicnic
For more information: http://bit.ly/alamedapicnic
