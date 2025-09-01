From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Versoul Performs for Palestine at Artists Unite Benefit at SF Mime Troupe Theater
Artists contributed to solidarity with Palestine with performances at the SF Mime Troupe Theater and one of the performers was Versoul
Artists Performed at SF Mime Troupe theater in solidarity with Palestine. Versoul was one of the artists.
