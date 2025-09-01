From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Versoul Performs for Palestine at Artists Unite Benefit at SF Mime Troupe Theater by LVP

Artists contributed to solidarity with Palestine with performances at the SF Mime Troupe Theater and one of the performers was Versoul





