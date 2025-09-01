From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Piketon Cancer Epidemic, Workers & the Cover-up with OCAW Whistle Blower Vina Colley
Pikeston, Ohio OCAW electrician Vina Colley began to discover that she and other workers were getting contaminated from radiation at the Piketon nuclear procession facility which is the largest in the. world. She began to file grievances and fight for herself and other workers as she also got cancer from the facility. She is still fighting over 35 years later.
The Piketon Cancer Epidemic, Workers & The Cover-up With OCAW Whistle Blower Vina Colley
Former Piketon, Ohio OCAW electrician Vina Colley began to discover that the nuclear processing facilities she was working at were highly contaminated and she began a decades long struggle to defend herself and other workers who were getting cancers and other illnesses. The nuclear processing plant was built in 1952 and has contaminated thousands of people not only who worked at the plant but many communities throughout southern Illinois.
