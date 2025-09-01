top
U.S. Environment & Forest Defense Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

The Piketon Cancer Epidemic, Workers & the Cover-up with OCAW Whistle Blower Vina Colley

by LVP
Mon, Sep 1, 2025 6:51AM
Pikeston, Ohio OCAW electrician Vina Colley began to discover that she and other workers were getting contaminated from radiation at the Piketon nuclear procession facility which is the largest in the. world. She began to file grievances and fight for herself and other workers as she also got cancer from the facility. She is still fighting over 35 years later.
Thousands Of Radioactive Contaminated Barrels Surround Nuclear Plant
original image (4032x3024)
The Piketon Cancer Epidemic, Workers & The Cover-up With OCAW Whistle Blower Vina Colley

Former Piketon, Ohio OCAW electrician Vina Colley began to discover that the nuclear processing facilities she was working at were highly contaminated and she began a decades long struggle to defend herself and other workers who were getting cancers and other illnesses. The nuclear processing plant was built in 1952 and has contaminated thousands of people not only who worked at the plant but many communities throughout southern Illinois.

Additional Media:

At Piketon-Portsmouth, Ohio Meeting: Unite To Defend Residents & Workers & Link Up With E. Palestine & The US
https://youtu.be/cSwCzhIa_NQ

The Piketon Nightmare Continues: Residents & Workers Speak Out About Cancer Epidemic & NUKE Cover-up
https://youtu.be/s338K-GLjw0

On 2nd Anniversary Of East Palestine NFS Derailment, The Fight For Residents & Workers & The Lessons
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2bSlkzkcBsM

Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/Qv7qMGvBIQY
§Nuclear Processing Factory At Piketon
by LVP
Mon, Sep 1, 2025 6:51AM
piketon_nuke_factory.jpg
Inside the nuclear processing factory in Piketon, Ohio
https://youtu.be/Qv7qMGvBIQY
§The US Largest Nuclear Processing Facility Is Continuing To Poison Workers & The Community
by LVP
Mon, Sep 1, 2025 6:51AM
sm_img_2170.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The US government and politicians have been poisoning and contaminating thousands of workers and communities around the Piketon nuclear processing facility. They still refuse to provide healthcare to many of the families and children who live right next to the nuclear procession factory and nuclear dump.
https://youtu.be/Qv7qMGvBIQY
§Safety Sign In Front Of Piketon Nuclear Processing Plant
by LVP
Mon, Sep 1, 2025 6:51AM
sm_piketon_safety_sign.jpg.webp
original image (1960x1308)
Despite a sign that says they are concerned about safety, thousands of the workers and community members continue to be contaminated and destroyed by a cancer epidemic
https://youtu.be/Qv7qMGvBIQY
