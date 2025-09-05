From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Calling Party for Gaza
Date:
Friday, September 05, 2025
Time:
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Codepink
Location Details:
Flood The Lines for Palestine: Weekly Calls for Gaza!
The Israel-U.S. genocide in Gaza is not just the work of governments. It is also fueled by corporations that profit from death and destruction. For years, our calls to officials have been met with silence, deflection, or outright lies, all while corporations that fund and supply the war machine continue to operate in silence.
That is where we come in.
For thirty minutes every Friday, we will take action to flood the phone lines of corporations that are complicit in the Israel-U.S. genocide. These companies rely heavily on public perception and a smooth workday to maximize their profits. Let’s disrupt and hit them where it really hurts. On Friday, September 5th at 2:30pm ET, on Zoom, we will host our weekly calling party for Gaza. We will begin by having a brief orientation on the target of our calls, a review of the call script, and clear instructions on who to contact and how to do so. Through constant action, we can disrupt their silence.
Every week, millions across the world flood the streets for Palestine. It is time for us to also flood their lines and disrupt business as usual. See you soon!
The Israel-U.S. genocide in Gaza is not just the work of governments. It is also fueled by corporations that profit from death and destruction. For years, our calls to officials have been met with silence, deflection, or outright lies, all while corporations that fund and supply the war machine continue to operate in silence.
That is where we come in.
For thirty minutes every Friday, we will take action to flood the phone lines of corporations that are complicit in the Israel-U.S. genocide. These companies rely heavily on public perception and a smooth workday to maximize their profits. Let’s disrupt and hit them where it really hurts. On Friday, September 5th at 2:30pm ET, on Zoom, we will host our weekly calling party for Gaza. We will begin by having a brief orientation on the target of our calls, a review of the call script, and clear instructions on who to contact and how to do so. Through constant action, we can disrupt their silence.
Every week, millions across the world flood the streets for Palestine. It is time for us to also flood their lines and disrupt business as usual. See you soon!
Added to the calendar on Sun, Aug 31, 2025 9:53PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network