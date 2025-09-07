top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 9/7/2025
Palestine International

Webinar: Emergency Call to Global Action that Can End the Genocide Now!

Zoom https://tinyurl.com/LifelineForPalestineSept7
original image (525x680)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, September 07, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Lifeline For Palestine
Location Details:
Zoom
https://tinyurl.com/LifelineForPalestineSept7
We DO have the power to End the Genocide Now!

Join the webinar to learn how and spread the word.

A super-majority of the world’s nations already support Palestine. Using a little known process - Uniting for Peace - our UN representatives have the numbers and the power to override the US veto to:
- Send a multinational protection force to Palestine providing food & medicine, ending the blockade, protecting civilians.
- Implement sanctions & a military embargo on Israel.
- Withdraw Israel’s UN credentials, establish a war crimes tribunal & more.

September 18 marks a one-year deadline set by the UN General Assembly for Israel to comply with the World Court and the UN – or face concrete measures like those listed above. The UN could vote as soon as Sept 18.
If we press governments/UN reps that supported Palestine in the past to hold the line for Palestine, we can pass a measure with real teeth to end genocide.

Join the webinar to help launch this global movement, with Craig Mokhiber (International human rights attorney), Dr. Jeffrey Sachs (economist, academic) Roger Waters (musician), Miko Peled (author, advocate), Medea Benjamin (CodePink), Susan Abulhawa (novelist), Ali Abunimah (journalist, Electronic Intifada), Imam Omar Suleiman (scholar & community leader), Rev. Munther Isaac (Bethlehem pastor), Jill Stein (2024 Green Party presidential candidate)

Join us to mobilize civil society worldwide & compel our governments/UN reps to use the supermajority power we ALREADY have to end the genocide now.

Together we’re unstoppable!
For more information: https://lifelineforpalestine.com/end-the-g...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Aug 31, 2025 9:35PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$150.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code