Webinar: Emergency Call to Global Action that Can End the Genocide Now!
Date:
Sunday, September 07, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Lifeline For Palestine
Location Details:
We DO have the power to End the Genocide Now!
Join the webinar to learn how and spread the word.
A super-majority of the world’s nations already support Palestine. Using a little known process - Uniting for Peace - our UN representatives have the numbers and the power to override the US veto to:
- Send a multinational protection force to Palestine providing food & medicine, ending the blockade, protecting civilians.
- Implement sanctions & a military embargo on Israel.
- Withdraw Israel’s UN credentials, establish a war crimes tribunal & more.
September 18 marks a one-year deadline set by the UN General Assembly for Israel to comply with the World Court and the UN – or face concrete measures like those listed above. The UN could vote as soon as Sept 18.
If we press governments/UN reps that supported Palestine in the past to hold the line for Palestine, we can pass a measure with real teeth to end genocide.
Join the webinar to help launch this global movement, with Craig Mokhiber (International human rights attorney), Dr. Jeffrey Sachs (economist, academic) Roger Waters (musician), Miko Peled (author, advocate), Medea Benjamin (CodePink), Susan Abulhawa (novelist), Ali Abunimah (journalist, Electronic Intifada), Imam Omar Suleiman (scholar & community leader), Rev. Munther Isaac (Bethlehem pastor), Jill Stein (2024 Green Party presidential candidate)
Join us to mobilize civil society worldwide & compel our governments/UN reps to use the supermajority power we ALREADY have to end the genocide now.
Together we’re unstoppable!
For more information: https://lifelineforpalestine.com/end-the-g...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Aug 31, 2025 9:35PM
