Tesla Bot Quietly Observes Tesla Takedown Protest by Phil Pasquini

WASHINGTON (08-31) – As the seven-month anniversary of the worldwide Tesla Takedown movement rapidly approaches, there is no letup in the action outside of the company’s dealerships across the globe. The weekly Saturday Tesla dance party in Georgetown was in full swing again on August 30 with activists holding signs calling to “Un-Musk America,” “Say no to MAGA Fascists” and to “Choose families over billionaires.”



Another sign at the entrance of the showroom called attention to present and prospective Tesla owners, warning them to “Think about your resale value” as evidenced by the market slump for the used or “previously owned” cars. As buyers move away from the brand for various reasons and flood the marketplace with used Tesla’s, resale prices have dipped on average by more than 11.9 percent.



This, however, pales in comparison with the 35 percent decrease in used Cybertruck resale value. Oft referred to as a “self-aware dumpster on wheels,” the truck has become the brunt of jokes for its radical geometric design and boxiness. Besides setting it apart visually from other vehicles, the polarizing truck has become a laughingstock for many who find it and all thing Musk objectionable.



Tesla Takedown activists are also calling for the removal of recently deployed federal law enforcement and National Guard troops from Washington to Free DC from Trump’s exaggerated immense “crime wave” that he claims is enveloping the city and its residents. One activist held a sign saying that the “Crime rate is irrelevant. You cannot send the military into a city.” Doing so is yet another disturbing power grab in the ever growing “authoritarian creep” more than any real attempt to curb crime.



Holding signs asking drivers to “honk to save democracy” resulted in a continuous chorus of horns that drowned out the carefully curated musical soundtrack that activists danced to as the busy weekend holiday traffic passed by.



Watching the action at the protest safely behind the showroom window was the general-purpose humanoid bipedal robot, Optimus (aka Tesla Bot) that Musk announced earlier this summer will become available for purchase next year. The company is hopeful they will be able to produce 5,000 of them before the end of this year to meet the anticipated demand by other companies. Future plans call for the Optimus general-purpose robot to be available for purchase by consumers at an estimated cost of $30,000 for use in homes, offices and other non-industrial settings.



At least initially, AI assisted robots would be engaged in displacing humans from repetitive, dangerous or other undesirable working conditions or unsafe exposure to various hazardous materials and environments, while a fully functional domestic humanoid robot of the science fiction kind which serves its owners every wish may be some time away.



Musk has also been quoted as saying that in the future more than 20 billion such general-purpose robots will be needed worldwide. But alas, that need most probably will not be just for humanoid form types but rather a variety of specialized forms and shapes designed for specific tasks and environments.



Musk’s destruction of the government through his and his minions’ DOGE activities will not be soon forgotten and continue to infuriate people affecting his bottom line as Tesla share prices and car sales are adversely affected.



Tesla Takedown organizers are still energized and ready to continue with their weekly protests whether they are being observed by a robot or not.



Report and photos by Phil Pasquini



