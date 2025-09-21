Sun Day in San Leandro

Date:

Sunday, September 21, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Third Act SF Bay Area

Email:

Location Details:

Boys & Girls Club of San Leandro

2200 San Leandro Blvd.

San Leandro, CA 94577

Sun Day is a Third Act national mobilization and action on September 21, 2025 - the fall equinox - celebrating solar and wind power, and growing the movement to build a cleaner, healthier future.



Third Act SF Bay Area, in collaboration with the City of San Leandro, plan to make this FREE AND FAMILY FRIENDLY event a joyous, visible day of education and inspiration at the Boys & Girls Club of San Leandro from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.



We'll have music, art, food, activities for children, and over 20 organizations and companies sharing energy saving tips and simple advocacy actions as we come together to educate our communities and grow the clean energy revolution.



Play in the Kid Zone:

Hands-on wind and solar art making

Solar toy car demos

Gardening activity

Treasure hunt



Discover:

A trip around the sun

Money-saving energy tips

How to electrify your home

Energy rebate opportunities

Advocacy made easy



Connect & Take Action:

Bay Nature

Bright Saver

Bringing Back the Natives Garden Tour

California Native Plant Society

Citizens Climate Lobby Alameda

City of San Leandro

Dayenu Climate Group

Electrify My Home

Food & Water Watch

Happily Electrified

Howdy Goudey

Junior Center of Art & Science

Lifers Leaving a Legacy

Luminalt

Punk Philosophers' Garage Cafe

Samso Labs

San Leandro 2050

Sierra Club

Signing Roots Consulting

The Switch Is On

Third Act SF Bay Area



Plus Food and Prizes! Tacos, popsicles, popcorn, and more; Bring your own fillable water bottle



Sponsors include: Sierra Club, Bay Nature, Bringing Back the Natives Garden Tour and Junior Center of Art and Science.



$0.