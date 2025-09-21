From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sun Day in San Leandro
Date:
Sunday, September 21, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Third Act SF Bay Area
Email:
Location Details:
Boys & Girls Club of San Leandro
2200 San Leandro Blvd.
San Leandro, CA 94577
Sun Day is a Third Act national mobilization and action on September 21, 2025 - the fall equinox - celebrating solar and wind power, and growing the movement to build a cleaner, healthier future.
Third Act SF Bay Area, in collaboration with the City of San Leandro, plan to make this FREE AND FAMILY FRIENDLY event a joyous, visible day of education and inspiration at the Boys & Girls Club of San Leandro from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
We'll have music, art, food, activities for children, and over 20 organizations and companies sharing energy saving tips and simple advocacy actions as we come together to educate our communities and grow the clean energy revolution.
Play in the Kid Zone:
Hands-on wind and solar art making
Solar toy car demos
Gardening activity
Treasure hunt
Discover:
A trip around the sun
Money-saving energy tips
How to electrify your home
Energy rebate opportunities
Advocacy made easy
Connect & Take Action:
Bay Nature
Bright Saver
Bringing Back the Natives Garden Tour
California Native Plant Society
Citizens Climate Lobby Alameda
City of San Leandro
Dayenu Climate Group
Electrify My Home
Food & Water Watch
Happily Electrified
Howdy Goudey
Junior Center of Art & Science
Lifers Leaving a Legacy
Luminalt
Punk Philosophers' Garage Cafe
Samso Labs
San Leandro 2050
Sierra Club
Signing Roots Consulting
The Switch Is On
Third Act SF Bay Area
Plus Food and Prizes! Tacos, popsicles, popcorn, and more; Bring your own fillable water bottle
Sponsors include: Sierra Club, Bay Nature, Bringing Back the Natives Garden Tour and Junior Center of Art and Science.
$0.
For more information: https://thirdact.org/bay-area/events/sun-day/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Aug 31, 2025 1:45AM
