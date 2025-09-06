From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Archive Fever
Date:
Saturday, September 06, 2025
Time:
8:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Craig Baldwin
Location Details:
ATA Gallery, 992 Valencia (@ 21st), San Francisco
SEPT. 6: BALDWIN's 222 BOOK-LAUNCH/AUCTION + 16MM ANOMALIES
Other Cinema is back, jes' shaking with the excitement of a case of Archive Fever...a wide-eyed, full-bodied embrace of our own kind of Cultural Anthropology, a sub-pop group-grok of both outsider cinema and street-savvy fashion!! Yes, BOTH the astonishing surprises in secret 16mm industrial-film collections, AND the marvelous milieux opened and at hand in the instance of an actual public auction of vintage Tees!!
Craig Baldwin's limited-edition 222 T-SHIRTS– in this, his fourth book's inaugural launch--serves as a irresistible invitation to a cinemascopic display of thee most curious clothing artifacts...on tables, on the walls, and on live models!..scheduled so that the bidding plays as prologue to a delirious evening of gobsmackin' celluloid core-samples. The two lineages— both from the cotton plant!--here understood as precious traces of particular sensibilities oh-so-at-risk of disappearing forever into the black hole of forgotten cultural history. Come in to browse for free for the afternoon's silent auction; we'll deliver the garments to the winners at our 8PM showtime.
Titles include: A 1953 tribute to the rescue of Treasures in a Garbage Can (the veritable theme of tonight's event!)...IBM's mid-50s proto-techno-utopian Piercing the Unknown...a '56 personal-travelog on a Carnivalesque Caribbean cargo cult, in Kodachrome...an early-70s Christian rant on ''cults”, with Eldridge Cleaver(!)...a mid-70s Oscar Mayer Wienermobile ride into a funk-fueled factory overflowing with fatty cow flesh...a '68 educational-TV explication of human sexual intercourse...a late-70s Mormon fantasia of Jesus Christ preaching amongst the Mayan pyramids... an early-80s human-potential confessional on celebrity bed-wetting...a mid-70s doomed-date/tsunami-apocalypse cautionary...and of course mid-century trailers, TV commercials, and Russ Forster on the Califone! PLUS free books, films, albums, cassettes, even laserdiscs...and open bar!
For more information: http://www.othercinema.com/calendar/index....
Added to the calendar on Sat, Aug 30, 2025 7:43PM
