How Do We Fight MAGA?
Date:
Saturday, September 06, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Email:
Location Details:
The Starry Plough Pub
3101 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94705
MAGA - Make America Great Again - is anything but that. It is an attempt to subvert whatever democratic rights we have, amplify the racism that already exists, persecute and expel our fellow workers who may not have the appropriate documents (and many who do) and make young people a lot more ignorant and anyone with a uterus a lot more pregnant. Our speakers will describe various movements to defend the rights of workers, immigrants, and all of us from the increasing attacks by the current U.S. regime.
Speakers are:
Kathryn Durham-Hammer – Indivisible Resisters – Contra Costa County
Bill Balderston – Alameda County Central Labor Council delegate
Renée C – Organizer with Party for Socialism and Liberation, Attorney
Frank Running Horse – Diablo Valley Resistance, Founding member of Teamsters for a Democratic Union
If you cannot attend in person (highly recommended), you can access the program online. Please register in advance at https://bit.ly/SSS-FightingMAGA to receive your personal link to participate in this event online
Attending in person gives you more opportunity to participate in the discussion.
For more information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.us
