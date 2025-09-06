top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 9/6/2025
East Bay Police State & Prisons

How Do We Fight MAGA?

forum flyer with logos of sponsoring organizations
Download PDF (237.8KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, September 06, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Email:
Location Details:
The Starry Plough Pub
3101 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94705
MAGA - Make America Great Again - is anything but that. It is an attempt to subvert whatever democratic rights we have, amplify the racism that already exists, persecute and expel our fellow workers who may not have the appropriate documents (and many who do) and make young people a lot more ignorant and anyone with a uterus a lot more pregnant. Our speakers will describe various movements to defend the rights of workers, immigrants, and all of us from the increasing attacks by the current U.S. regime.

Speakers are:
Kathryn Durham-Hammer – Indivisible Resisters – Contra Costa County
Bill Balderston – Alameda County Central Labor Council delegate
Renée C – Organizer with Party for Socialism and Liberation, Attorney
Frank Running Horse – Diablo Valley Resistance, Founding member of Teamsters for a Democratic Union

If you cannot attend in person (highly recommended), you can access the program online. Please register in advance at  https://bit.ly/SSS-FightingMAGA  to receive your personal link to participate in this event online

Attending in person gives you more opportunity to participate in the discussion.

For more information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.us
Added to the calendar on Sat, Aug 30, 2025 5:46PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$140.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code