View events for the week of 9/26/2025
Santa Cruz Indymedia Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

WFF Presents: American Agitators

CineLux Green Valley Cinema - GVC, 1125 S Green Valley Rd, Watsonville,
original image (1280x720)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, September 26, 2025
Time:
5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Watsonville Film Festival
Location Details:
CineLux Green Valley Cinema - GVC, 1125 S Green Valley Rd, Watsonville,
✨ You’re Invited! ✨ The Watsonville Film Festival, in collaboration with Indivisible Pajaro Valley and community partners, is thrilled to present a very special event.

🎬 Film Screening + Conversation with Award-Winning Director Ray Telles and Community Leaders

We are proud to showcase the powerful documentary AMERICAN AGITATORS, a film inspired by the life and legacy of Fred Ross Sr., one of the most influential grassroots organizers of the 20th century. Ross trained icons like Cesar Chavez, Dolores Huerta, and countless others who changed the course of history.

🌟 At a time when our democracy and communities face unprecedented challenges, their stories remind us of the power of ordinary people to take extraordinary action. This is more than history, IT'S A CALL TO ACTION.

After the screening, stay for a dynamic panel with community leaders, where we’ll connect the lessons of the past with the urgent struggles —and possibilities— of today.

SPECIAL GUESTS:
• Paulina Moreno, CAB | Community Action Board Director of Policy and Partnerships.
• Mayra Bernabe, COPA | Communities Organized for Relational Power in Action
• Jessica Carrasco, Carrasco Concepts | Artist and PVSUD Board Trustee

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wff-presents-american-agitators-tickets-1592143547209
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wff-presents-...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Aug 30, 2025 1:03PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$150.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
