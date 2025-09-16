From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Webinar: Dire Healthcare Situation in Gaza
Date:
Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
MAPA
Location Details:
Dr. Perlmutter, Dr. Syed and Dr. Sidhwa will talk about their most recent experiences working in the remaining hospitals in Gaza where they witnessed severe injuries and the impact of starvation and displacement on the Palestinians struggling to survive.
Dr. Mark Perlmutter is a hand- and upper extremity-orthopedic surgeon in North Carolina. During his second trip to Gaza, he worked in Al-Aqsa hospital in Deir al-Balah and the Nasser Medical Complex in the south of the territory in March 2025 as part of a WHO program. Perlmutter was working at Nasser hospital when the second floor of the building was the target of an airstrike. The president of the World Surgical Foundation, he has worked in dozens of disaster zones worldwide for decades, including the 9/11 attack in Manhattan, the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in Shreveport, Louisiana, and the 2010 earthquake in Haiti.
Dr. Mimi Syed DO, MBA, FACEP, a board-certified emergency medicine physician, is an assistant clinical professor at University of Washington and Washington State University. She is a fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians. Dr. Syed served in Gaza from August 8 to September 5, 2024, and December 3 to December 31, 2024, at both al-Aqsa Hospital and Nasser Hospital.
Dr. Feroze Sidhwa is a general, trauma, and critical care surgeon in Stockton, California who has worked in conflict zones worldwide. He has had extensive experience working with patients in Gaza in March-April 2024 and again from March 3-April 1, 2025 with the American NGO MedGlobal. In collaboration with other healthcare professionals, Dr. Sidhwa published the New York Times October 9, 2024 review “65 Doctors, Nurses and Paramedics: What We Saw in Gaza“.
