From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Israel: Stop Killing Palestinians! Stop Starving Gaza!
Date:
Friday, September 05, 2025
Time:
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Max Stout
Location Details:
456 Montgomery - Israeli Consulate
Israel! Stop Killing Palestinians! Stop Starving Gaza!!
LOUD NOISE ACTION at Israel's Consulate to protest the intentional starvation of Palestinians, the killing of thousands of civilians, the nauseating lying of Netanyahu and his psychopathic allies, the sadistic murder of humanitarian aid workers, hospital workers, academics, babies and children, and the destruction of Palestinian homes, hospital businesses, mosques, churches, museums, universities.
We will create a furious ruckus. We have megaphones, drums, trumpets, whistles, and air horns to share, plus bring your own pots and pans to beat on the barricades they set up to separate us from the Zionists inside.
LOUD NOISE ACTION at Israel's Consulate to protest the intentional starvation of Palestinians, the killing of thousands of civilians, the nauseating lying of Netanyahu and his psychopathic allies, the sadistic murder of humanitarian aid workers, hospital workers, academics, babies and children, and the destruction of Palestinian homes, hospital businesses, mosques, churches, museums, universities.
We will create a furious ruckus. We have megaphones, drums, trumpets, whistles, and air horns to share, plus bring your own pots and pans to beat on the barricades they set up to separate us from the Zionists inside.
Added to the calendar on Sat, Aug 30, 2025 12:38PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network