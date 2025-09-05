Israel: Stop Killing Palestinians! Stop Starving Gaza!

Date:

Friday, September 05, 2025

Time:

10:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Max Stout

Location Details:

456 Montgomery - Israeli Consulate

Israel! Stop Killing Palestinians! Stop Starving Gaza!!



LOUD NOISE ACTION at Israel's Consulate to protest the intentional starvation of Palestinians, the killing of thousands of civilians, the nauseating lying of Netanyahu and his psychopathic allies, the sadistic murder of humanitarian aid workers, hospital workers, academics, babies and children, and the destruction of Palestinian homes, hospital businesses, mosques, churches, museums, universities.



We will create a furious ruckus. We have megaphones, drums, trumpets, whistles, and air horns to share, plus bring your own pots and pans to beat on the barricades they set up to separate us from the Zionists inside.