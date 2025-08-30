From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Standing for Immigrant Workers, ICE, Police, Sheriff & Billionaire SF Mayor Lurie
Regular solidarity actions are taking place to defend immigrants seized by ICE in San Francisco. A speaker talked about their actions.
Community organizers and opponents of the ICE terror raids are standing against these raids in San Francisco. One of the organizers talked about their activity to support migrants and immigrants being terrorized and rounded up. He also discusses the role of the San Francisco Police, SF Sheriff's department and Democratic billionaire mayor Daniel Lurie. Lurie has allowed San Francisco police and the Sheriff's department to assist the ICE raids despite the City policies as a sanctuary city.
Additional Media:
General Strike Now To STOP Mass Deportations! SF Action To Defend Immigrants As Part Of Global Day
https://youtu.be/mOCmRXTJm8E
ICE Out Of Federal Offices! Federal Workers & Supporters Rally & Speak Out In SF
https://youtu.be/c8Exr6ptk_o
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
