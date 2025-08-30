top
San Francisco
Indybay
protest cheer
San Francisco Government & Elections Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons

Standing for Immigrant Workers, ICE, Police, Sheriff & Billionaire SF Mayor Lurie

by LVP
Sat, Aug 30, 2025 10:16AM
Regular solidarity actions are taking place to defend immigrants seized by ICE in San Francisco. A speaker talked about their actions.
original image (4032x3024)
Community organizers and opponents of the ICE terror raids are standing against these raids in San Francisco. One of the organizers talked about their activity to support migrants and immigrants being terrorized and rounded up. He also discusses the role of the San Francisco Police, SF Sheriff's department and Democratic billionaire mayor Daniel Lurie. Lurie has allowed San Francisco police and the Sheriff's department to assist the ICE raids despite the City policies as a sanctuary city.

Additional Media:

General Strike Now To STOP Mass Deportations! SF Action To Defend Immigrants As Part Of Global Day
https://youtu.be/mOCmRXTJm8E

ICE Out Of Federal Offices! Federal Workers & Supporters Rally & Speak Out In SF
https://youtu.be/c8Exr6ptk_o

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/mOCmRXTJm8E
