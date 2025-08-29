The AFL-CIO is appealing to the Trump fascist government to continue to fund the AFL-CO Solidarity Center which is an appendage of US imperialism and has worked to overthrow governments around the world and build pro-capitalist unions using US government money

§ AFL-CIO's Solidarity Center Works With US Government Around The World by (Labor Education Project on AFL-CIO Internati

The AFL-CIO Solidarity Center has received over $1 billion to operate around the world. Now the AFL-CIO is appealing to the fascist Trump government to continue to fund their operations around the world because they say they are supporting US imperialism.