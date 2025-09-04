top
East Bay Government & Elections Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons

Rally and Public Comment Against Flock Fascism!

Oscar Grant Plaza, Oakland City Hall
original image (794x1123)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, September 04, 2025
Time:
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Anti-Flock
Location Details:
Oscar Grant Plaza, Oakland City Hall
Flock is illegally collaborating with CBP to facilitate mass deportations and Oakland Police are complicit!

There are over 300 of these AI-enabled cameras on our streets tracking people indiscriminately, and OPD wants even more.

Remind the Oakland Privacy Commission we are a sanctuary city and these cameras are being used to target immigrants.

There's no place place for Flock Fascism on our streets! Drop the Contract now!

Location: Frank H. Ogawa Plaza (Hearing room 1)
Date: Thursday September 4th
Time: 4:30pm

Reference: https://tinyurl.com/3b6jda86
