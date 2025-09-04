From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Rally and Public Comment Against Flock Fascism!
Date:
Thursday, September 04, 2025
Time:
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Anti-Flock
Location Details:
Oscar Grant Plaza, Oakland City Hall
Flock is illegally collaborating with CBP to facilitate mass deportations and Oakland Police are complicit!
There are over 300 of these AI-enabled cameras on our streets tracking people indiscriminately, and OPD wants even more.
Remind the Oakland Privacy Commission we are a sanctuary city and these cameras are being used to target immigrants.
There's no place place for Flock Fascism on our streets! Drop the Contract now!
Location: Frank H. Ogawa Plaza (Hearing room 1)
Date: Thursday September 4th
Time: 4:30pm
Reference: https://tinyurl.com/3b6jda86
There are over 300 of these AI-enabled cameras on our streets tracking people indiscriminately, and OPD wants even more.
Remind the Oakland Privacy Commission we are a sanctuary city and these cameras are being used to target immigrants.
There's no place place for Flock Fascism on our streets! Drop the Contract now!
Location: Frank H. Ogawa Plaza (Hearing room 1)
Date: Thursday September 4th
Time: 4:30pm
Reference: https://tinyurl.com/3b6jda86
Added to the calendar on Fri, Aug 29, 2025 4:45PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network